This pro photographer prefers a 70-200mm zoom lens for action shots – and here's why

Using a fast shutter speed enabled Tania to capture sharp details, showcasing the flying dirt to highlight the speed of the rider

Many photographers, especially beginners, often wonder whether to choose a prime lens or a zoom lens. In sports photography, most shooters favor zoom lenses; a popular choice is, for example, a 70-200mm telephoto zoom, like the Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM | Sports.

Zoom lenses are a favorite among many (including myself) because they allow versatile shooting from a distance, whether capturing wildlife or high-speed sports action.

Curious about what other motorsport photographers prefer, I reached out to pro motocross photographer Tania Delohery-Duffy to hear her take. She shared why the Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 is the lens she never leaves behind for consistently sharp and reliable results on the track.

"With action photography, it's safer to be away from the scene, especially with sports such as motocross. This is where you need a lens with a longer range, so you don't have to get too close. But, when you want to shoot some filler images to build up a story, getting images of prep work and riders getting ready, you would ideally shoot with a shorter focal length.

"In a dusty environment, the LAST thing you want is to be swapping lenses and getting all that dust on your sensor, so a zoom lens comes in handy.

Tania shot this image using an aperture of f/4.5, ISO 400, and a shutter speed of 1/1600sec (Image credit: Tania Delohery-Duffy/ Reminiscent Imagery)

"The Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM | Sports is my favorite lens. It gives me next to no chromatic aberration compared with other lenses I’ve owned, and the images are sharp and clear.

"With this focal length range, I can take almost any shot I need, whether I’m out on the track capturing the action, or in the pits taking a candid shot. What's more, especially when you're in an environment like motocross where it gets dusty, wet, and mucky, this lens is weather-sealed."

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The optic

(Image credit: Sigma)

The Sigma 70-20mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM | Sports lens delivers top-tier performance with exceptional build quality and a host of advanced, customizable features. While it's slightly larger and heavier than some rivals, it handles beautifully and offers outstanding value for its price – making it a smart choice for serious photographers.

"The Sigma 70-200mm f/2.8 is really versatile. I also love using it for landscape and wildlife. It came in handy during a commercial shoot for a scaffolding company when I needed to capture the scaffolders working two stories up.

"I found the images are sharpest at 135mm, but don't be afraid to push the lens to its limits. It does well at all focal lengths and environments."

Tania Delohery-Duffy Social Links Navigation Photographer Based in Oxfordshire, UK, Tania operates under the business name Reminiscent Imagery. Her area of expertise lies in capturing the dynamic essence of motocross sport. While Tania herself is an avid motorcyclist, she initially got into motocross due to her partner’s interest and has since been captivated by the adrenaline rush, noise and fast-paced action.

You might like...

Are you into sports photography? Take a look at the best cameras for sports photography and the best sports lenses.

You might want to read our discussion with a pro sports photographer to see if Image stabilization is a useless feature, or what camera legendary sports photographer Bob Martin is using at the Olympics.