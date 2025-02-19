The new power zoom Nikon 28-135mm lens is already exceeding expectations, Nikon Japan says

The upcoming Nikon Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ lens promises to be an all-in-one zoom tailor-made for videography – and apparently the market was hungry for it. Nikon Japan says the lens has received more orders than anticipated, which could impact delivery times.

The statement on the Nikon Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ lens page from Nikon Japan informs potential buyers that the company has had more orders than expected, so the lens “may take some time for delivery.” The statement, as first spotted by Nikon Rumors, echoes a similar statement on limited availability of the new Nikon P1100 bridge camera.

While the statement suggests the new lens is in high demand, Nikon hasn’t released any official statement regarding availability outside of Japan, making it unclear whether or not delivery times will be impacted elsewhere. Retailers like Adorama in the US are listing an expected April 15 ship date for the first orders.

While the limited availability of the Nikon P1100 in Japan could likely be credited to the resurging popularity of bridge cameras, there’s no such trend to back the higher-than-expected demand for the PZ lens. But, after Nikon acquired Red last year, videographers have been patiently waiting to see what effect the acquisition may have on Nikon gear.

The Nikon Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ is tailored for video, with that PZ in the name marking the power zoom capability, which offers 11 customizable zoom speeds. As a cinema-focused lens, it also has essentials like compatibility with accessories like matte boxes and follow focus setups.

The lens isn't the first of its kind but fills a gap in the Nikon lens line. (Sony also has a PZ 28-135mm F/4, for example.) While Nikon has launched other PZ lenses in the past, the 28-135mm has a yellow ring around the mount clearly marking the lens as made for video.

The lens is currently available for pre-order from multiple retailers, including Adorama (US) and Wex Photo (UK).

