The Nikon P1100 is already in high demand. Is the compact camera revolution about more than just retro style and size?

Last week’s Nikon P1100 announcement revived the bridge camera with the most versatile zoom range in a category that has seen relatively few updates over the last few years. Well, photographers are about to see just how ready the market was for a new super zoom. A post from Nikon Japan seems to suggest the new Nikon P1100 superzoom is already in high demand, suggesting the demand for compact cameras isn’t exclusive to tiny cameras or retro-styled options.

According to the translated Nikon P1100 page from Nikon Japan, as spotted by Nikon Rumors, the new bridge camera “has received many more orders than expected, so it may take some time for delivery.” At launch, Nikon said it expected to begin shipping orders by late February.

Don’t panic just yet though – while the manufacturer is expecting delays in Japan, that may not be the case in every market. In the US, both Adorama and B&H are listing February 27 as the ship date for the first orders. Amazon UK is also listing a February 27 ship date.

The delay in Japan is just the latest in rising demand that has made many compact cameras hard to find, including the Fujifilm X100VI, Leica D-Lux 8, and even older cameras like the Canon G7X III. But unlike those three trending cameras, the Nikon P1100 is a bit of an oddball. Yes, it’s not an interchangeable lens camera, but it's also not a compact camera. The only way to describe the Nikon P1100 as compact is to call it compact compared to an interchangeable lens camera with a telephoto zoom lens on it. It also doesn’t have the retro style that is part of the X100VI’s success.

But the new Nikon P1100 comes just a few months after I wrote that the superzoom category deserved a comeback just as much as the compact. Zoom is still something that smartphones can’t really compete with. I’ve long recommended superzooms to bird and wildlife enthusiasts who don’t have thousands to spend on a mirrorless camera and telephoto lens. But, I’m always hesitant to recommend a camera that hasn’t been updated in several years, so I’m glad to see the Nikon P1000 series – and others like the Panasonic Lumix FZ80D and Leica V-Lux 5.

If the delay spreads to other markets, those who don’t want to wait could consider the older and more affordable Nikon P950, which has a shorter but still excellent 83x zoom reach. Or, browse other top picks on our list of the best bridge cameras.

