The new 7Artisans AF 35mm f/1.4 is nearly a third of the price of a first-party Fujifilm lens – and it has autofocus

Third-party optics brand 7Artisans has unveiled its newest optic compatible with the Fujifilm X-Mount: the 7Artisans AF 35mm f/1.4. Announced on April 2, the lens is a compact autofocus lens that weighs just 6.5 oz / 184g and retails for $169.

7Artisans says the new AF 35mm f/1.4 uses an STM autofocus motor for performance that is both quick and quiet. The autofocus system can lock in on a subject as close as .35m / 13.8 inches from the front of the lens.

The 35mm focal length on the X-Mount’s crop sensor translates to roughly a 52.5mm equivalent view on a full-frame camera. The lens is built with eight elements in five groups, with a 7-blade aperture design on that bright f/1.4.

The 35mm lens doesn’t quite fit the pancake lens category, but measures under two inches / 50mm long. The lens design is kept simple, with just a single focus ring, but a USB-C port at the mount allows for firmware updates. Despite being geared more toward budget-friendly optics, 7Artisans says the lens barrel is made with metal.

The lens retails for $169, which is approximately £130 / AU$268. The at price point could entice budget shoppers, as the Fujifilm XF 35mm f/1.4 R lens retails for $599 / £549 / AU$949. Looking at the specifications of the two lenses, however, Fujifilm’s lens incorporates an aperture ring and focuses closer at 11 in. / 28 cm. Fujifilm’s 35mm f/1.4 comes in at a similar weight at 6.6 oz. / 187g.

The 7Artisans is available for order directly from the manufacturer, with the lens listed as coming soon to retailers like B&H.

You may also like

Browse the best lenses for Fujifilm or the best wide-angle lenses.