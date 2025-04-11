Like with cameras, lens brands typically offer both budget-friendly optics and high-end pro shooters – and one of the differences between a cheap lens and a pro lens is often the materials used in the design.

One photographer is saying that magnesium internal lens construction makes all the difference, after a Canon RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9 IS USM allegedly broke into two pieces after riding in a camera bag on a snowmobile. The images are painful to view – and personally make me appreciate my metal lenses that much more.

Joshua Holko of Wild Nature Travel Photo was traveling via snowmobile in Svalbard, part of the Norwegian kingdom, when an RF 200-800mm among the group of photographers allegedly snapped in half while inside a camera bag.

In a Facebook post, Holko used the busted lens to highlight differences in construction between Canon’s more affordable lenses and the high-end L Series. In his post, he wrote:

While the lens seems to have broken while inside a camera bag, riding on the back of a snowmobile in sub-zero temperatures isn’t exactly an ideal environment for a lens. The vibrations and cold temperatures likely played a role in the optic’s demise.

A report by Canon Rumors claims that the lens isn’t the only RF 200-800mm to break in a similar manner, including lenses that were replaced under warranty. Reports by a handful of photographers don’t necessarily mean there’s a widespread issue, but Holko hinted that Canon’s L-Mount optics can withstand more punishment.

I reached out to Canon USA for a response to the report, and it stressed that customers experiencing any issues should reach out to the support team for an investigation.

“We appreciate this being brought to our attention and take all quality concerns seriously,” a Canon USA representative said in a statement. “We encourage any customers experiencing issues with the RF 200-800mm lens to please reach out directly to our customer support team at 1-800-OKCANON so we can better assess the situation and investigate the matter further.”

While the RF 200-800mm f/6.3-9 takes on the white color of Canon’s high-end optics, the lens isn’t part of the premium L series. It is dust and weather-sealed, but the images of the busted lens reveal plastic internal construction.

Avoiding plastics in a telephoto lens is difficult to do while still keeping the optic lightweight, but it's not impossible. The Canon RF 100-300mm f/2.8 L IS USM, for example, is built with a mix of magnesium alloy and composite materials.

The report of a small number of lenses experiencing issues needn't necessarily dissuade photographers eying the lens, but it should at the least serve as a reminder that plastic lenses need to be handled with even more care.

