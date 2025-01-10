Now you can use Sony lenses on Nikon cameras with the Viltrox E-Z Mount Adapter

Viltrox has announced the E-Z Mount Adapter, which enables the best Sony E-mount lenses to work with both full-frame and APS-C Nikon Z cameras. Full electronic communication promises seamless autofocus compatibility between Sony E-mount lenses and Nikon Z-mount mirrorless cameras. It is compatible with all of Nikon's focus modes, including AF-S/AF-C/AF-A/AF-F/MF.

When used with lenses that include built-in aperture rings, the aperture information is relayed to the camera body so that it displays the correct on-screen information and also embeds it in EXIF data. For lenses that have image stabilization, this is maintained even after connection.

The adapter ring is small and lightweight, measuring just 4mm thick and weighing only 52.3g/1.84oz. An anti-vignetting aperture design provides an unobstructed light path, and it can be updated with a cable for future firmware enhancements.

The adapter is incredibly slim at just 4mm, as the difference in flange distance between Nikon and Sony mounts is minimal (Image credit: Viltrox)

Viltrox makes a wide range of mount adapters to make various lenses compatible with different makes of camera, but the Sony E to Nikon Z adapter presents additional engineering challenges as the flange distance between the brands is so similar. Added to that, recent Sony lenses are often designed with automatic distortion correction, making them difficult to use with adapters that do not provide this correction.

It's not the first Sony E to Nikon Z adapter on the market: the Megadap ETZ21 has already claimed that accolade. However, the Viltrox E-Z Mount Adapter is significantly cheaper, costing $168 / £159, and is available from Amazon.

