Leica revives a legend: The new Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 Classic has arrived

Leica’s legacy in lens craftsmanship spans over 150 years, marked by pioneering innovation and timeless design. Throughout this history, Leica has introduced numerous groundbreaking lenses, many of which have become icons in photography. One such legend is making a grand return: the new Leica Summilux-M 50 f/1.4.

Originally introduced in 1959, the Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 was the first lens to bear the now-iconic 'Summilux' name, derived from the Latin summa lux, meaning ‘maximum light.’ Over the decades, Summilux lenses have become synonymous with exceptional speed and performance, with apertures ranging from f/1.4 to f/1.7.

The latest iteration of this classic masterpiece seamlessly blends vintage aesthetics with cutting-edge optical technology, making it the fifth member of the esteemed Leica Classic Line.

Inspired by its historical predecessor, the new Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 draws from the second-generation model (produced from 1962 to 2004) renowned for its outstanding image quality and signature wide-aperture characteristics.

This latest edition preserves the unmistakable soft bokeh that has made the lens a favorite among portrait photographers. At the same time, modern advancements in lens manufacturing and specialized glass ensure improved sharpness and contrast when stopped down, meeting the demands of today’s high-resolution M-System cameras.



Designed and handcrafted in Germany, the new Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 upholds Leica’s commitment to excellence. The lens is constructed from solid brass and includes a refined, round vintage-style lens hood. Notably, it also features an extended close-focusing distance of 0.7 meters, offering photographers greater creative flexibility than ever before.

Another milestone for Leica, the Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 debuts in newly designed, environmentally friendly packaging – completely free from plastic and proudly produced in Germany.

The Leica Summilux-M 50 f/1.4 is now available worldwide through Leica Stores, the Leica Online Store, and at authorized specialist retailers. The recommended retail price is $3,895 / £3,310 (Australian pricing to be confirmed).

