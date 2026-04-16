DZOfilm Arcana is a sub-700g anamorphic cine lens series built for modern filmmakers

DZOfilm has unveiled the Arcana, a new full-frame 1.5x hybrid anamorphic lens series designed to give filmmakers the visual drama of 2x anamorphic glass without the bulk and handling compromises that usually come with it.

Announced from Shenzhen, China, on April 13, the new series is clearly aimed at modern shooters working handheld, on gimbals, or in fast-moving single-operator setups where every gram counts, with each lens weighing in at under 700g.

What makes the Arcana particularly interesting is Dzofilm's attempt to recreate the classic 2x anamorphic look through a custom elliptical aperture, delivering waterfall bokeh and horizontal flares while avoiding some of the more frustrating quirks of wider squeeze designs.

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The company says its front-cylindrical optical structure helps reduce anamorphic mumps, or the “fat face” distortion often associated with these lenses, while also maintaining a more consistent squeeze from close focus through to infinity. That should make the set especially appealing for cinematographers who want a strong anamorphic character without needing to correct inconsistencies in post.

The series launches with three focal lengths: a 32mm, 45mm, and 75mm, all with a fast T2.1 aperture, and minimum focus distances ranging from 0.48m to 0.78m depending on the lens. All three share a uniform 80mm front diameter and ship with a PL mount as standard.

In contrast, EF, E, and L mount adapters are available separately through the company’s Octopus Adapter system. Dzofilm has also designed the lenses with a short flange back, allowing support for rear-mount drop-in VND filter adapters across both PL-mount cinema cameras and mirrorless systems.

That compact and consistent design is also central to the Arcana’s appeal for gimbal users. With matching dimensions and a balanced center of gravity across the set, filmmakers can swap focal lengths without rebalancing their rig each time, reducing strain on gimbal motors and speeding up production in the field.

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Dzofilm also says the lenses are compatible with the Ronin 4D LiDAR focus system, opening the door to autofocus functionality with manual cinema lenses in a way that could be particularly attractive for hybrid crews and solo shooters.

Pricing starts at $1,099 for a single lens, while the full three-lens set comes in at $2,899, with availability through authorized dealers from the beginning of May.

The Arcana series will also be on display at NAB Show 2026 in Las Vegas until April 22, where Dzofilm will also preview its upcoming Arles Zoom series.

Alongside the launch, the company says it will run limited-time promotions on selected lens lines through authorized retail partners during the NAB period, adding a little extra interest to what is already shaping up to be one of its most compelling releases yet.