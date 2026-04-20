Is Nikon FINALLY about to announce a Z Cinema lens? Mysterious video teases the possibility
The ‘Big N’ has made no secret of its plans to launch a lineup of dedicated cinema lenses, but a teaser trailer has stirred up excitement for a potential official announcement
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Nikon’s bid to launch a series of Z Cinema lenses isn’t exactly a secret, but beyond confirming that it's happening, it’s remained incredibly tight-lipped as to exactly what lenses we might see. Cue the release of a Z Cinema-themed teaser trailer just hours before NAB officially opened its doors yesterday, and Nikon fans are now champing at the bit to find out more. However, the teaser trailer still gives precious little away, and it’s not clear whether it’s teasing a larger lineup or the release of a single optic.
The video starts with the frame slowly zooming towards the silhouette of an optic, with footage of various Nikkor lenses throughout Nikon’s history behind it. We’re then treated to a close-up of a ‘Nikkor Z Cinema’ lens with text stating: “Iris lock” above a golden band, like the one present on the Nikon Z 28‑135mm f/4 PZ. An iris lock is used to lock a lens’s aperture to prevent accidentally shifting the aperture ring while filming.
We then get a close-up of what looks like an exceedingly smooth focus ring, flanked by numerals in inches and feet, used as visual guides when pulling focus. The video then reveals an autofocus/manual switch, before moving onto a heavily silhouetted, curving line of what would appear to be nine lenses.Article continues below
The screen fades to black, and text reading “A new NIKKOR chapter begins” appears, followed by the Z Cinema, Nikon and RED logos. Nikon Rumors posted the video, with an update stating that there is currently no specific indication of what the teaser trailer is for, so exactly what Nikon’s got up its sleeve is anyone’s guess.
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Mike studied photography at college, honing his Adobe Photoshop skills and learning to work in the studio and darkroom. After a few years writing for various publications, he headed to the ‘Big Smoke’ to work on Wex Photo Video’s award-winning content team, before transitioning back to print as Technique Editor (later Deputy Editor) on N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine.
With bylines in Digital Camera, PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, Practical Photography, Digital Photographer, iMore, and TechRadar, he’s a fountain of photography and consumer tech knowledge, making him a top tutor for techniques on cameras, lenses, tripods, filters, and more. His expertise extends to everything from portraits and landscapes to abstracts and architecture to wildlife and, yes, fast things going around race tracks...
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