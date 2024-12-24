Fujifilm X-T50 drops to lowest-ever price!
Fujifilm's excellent X-T50 has never been cheaper – quick, snap one up in the sales while you still can!
There is a lot to love about the Fujifilm X-T50, as you can see in our review, with a pixel-packed 40.2 megapixel X-Trans CMOS APS-C-sized sensor, 20fps shooting rate, and 7 stops of IBIS. In fact, our only real gripe was that Fujifilm had tried to pack too much into the camera, and the resultant asking price was a little too steep for our liking.
But that's no longer the case with this cracking deal from Amazon that saves 21% off the RRP – although you'll have to settle for it in the black colorway to get this price. Mind you, the silver model only costs less than a pound extra at £1,029.06, but if you'll settle for nothing else than the anthracite color scheme then you'll have to shell out £1,099, which is still a not inconsiderable saving.
Save over £270 at Amazon The X-T50 is the most affordable way to get Fuji's great 40MP sensor and fifth-gen processor combination, but we felt that it was a little overpriced at launch. However, with this cracking deal, that's no longer the case!
Amazon dropped this deal on Christmas Eve, so there's no chance of arrival before the big day, but it makes a great 'treat to self' if you're looking for something to fill the long week between Christmas and New Year, and you can wait a couple of days. But I'd be quick if I were you: at this price, who knows how long it'll be available for?
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.