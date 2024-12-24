Fujifilm X-T50 drops to lowest-ever price!

There is a lot to love about the Fujifilm X-T50, as you can see in our review, with a pixel-packed 40.2 megapixel X-Trans CMOS APS-C-sized sensor, 20fps shooting rate, and 7 stops of IBIS. In fact, our only real gripe was that Fujifilm had tried to pack too much into the camera, and the resultant asking price was a little too steep for our liking.

But that's no longer the case with this cracking deal from Amazon that saves 21% off the RRP – although you'll have to settle for it in the black colorway to get this price. Mind you, the silver model only costs less than a pound extra at £1,029.06, but if you'll settle for nothing else than the anthracite color scheme then you'll have to shell out £1,099, which is still a not inconsiderable saving.

Amazon dropped this deal on Christmas Eve, so there's no chance of arrival before the big day, but it makes a great 'treat to self' if you're looking for something to fill the long week between Christmas and New Year, and you can wait a couple of days. But I'd be quick if I were you: at this price, who knows how long it'll be available for?