Canon wants to make tiny lenses to build more compact camera systems, a new patent hints

Compact lenses can help create a mirrorless camera system that’s nearly pocketable – and a recently published patent suggests Canon is toying with the idea of crafting some compact f/8 optics. A recent patent filed in Japan and published on March 06 by Canon describes a “a compact optical system with high optical performance,” suggesting the possibility of small lenses in the brand’s future.

Canon Rumors interprets the data and drawings on the patent as Canon’s take on body cap lenses. A body cap lens is even smaller than the so-called pancake lens and typically uses a narrow aperture and fixed focus point in order to offer an incredibly small optic.

The patent describes multiple potential f/8 lenses, including a 21mm and 27mm, that use few pieces in order to maintain a compact size. In one description, the patent details an optic with five lens pieces in two groups.

The patent then goes into detail on how the shape and arrangement of those lenses could help reduce pincushion distortion and aberration while maintaining sharpness even towards the edges, issues commonly associated with designing a compact lens.

The patent application does not mention an autofocus motor. But, interestingly enough, at one point the patent mentions that “the lens may have a function as an anti-vibration optical system.” (Translated using Google Translate from Japanese.) An f/8 lens typically needs either a slower shutter speed, a high ISO or night lighting conditions, so an optical stabilization system could come in handy.

The patent also mentions using plastic in the optic to help make the system lighter, which wouldn’t be uncommon for a body cap lens, as these optics are also usually budget-friendly options.

The existence of a patent does not guarantee that such a lens will ever make its way to the market. In fact, Canon often ranks among the companies that file the most patent applications every year, so the described compact lens system is far from a guarantee. But, looking at patent applications can offer a glimpse of insight into what ideas the inventors at the company are dreaming up.

With the rise in popularity of compact cameras but limited options available, I think using compact lenses on a mirrorless camera is a great alternative to a pricey point-and-shoot.

Canon has some affordable bodies, like the R50 and R100, that I can see a tiny body camera lens pairing well with. But, again, photographers will have to wait and see if the patent ever comes to store shelves.

Don’t want to wait for the potential compact lens? The tiny RF 28mm f/2.8 pancake lens would make a pretty small set-up paired with a Canon mirrorless camera.