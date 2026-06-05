Sony A7 IV drops to its best price this year in this amazing mirrorless camera deal
Sony's highly-rated full-frame A7 Mark IV camera kit is now available for just £1,747 after cashback
The Sony A7 IV is a versatile camera that delivers detailed images with its 33MP CMOS sensor and captures 4K video at 60p—all in a compact body, making it an excellent choice for both filmmakers and content creators.
Since its launch, it has been one of the best mirrorless cameras for enthusiasts, and now, with its price dropping to £1744.10 with its FE 28-70mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS kit lens, using the new 10% off code this weekend. It’s an incredible deal for a feature-packed powerhouse! Alternatively, you can get the body alone for £1,619.10.
Capable of producing 33MP stills and recording 4K video up to 60p (or 7K via supersampling), the A7 IV is ideal for content creators or filmmakers. Use code Sony-10 to get this price - this discount ends June 7.
If you don't want the kit zoom, you can also get the same £150 cashback on the body alone. Use code Sony-10 to get this price - this discount ends June 7.
The Sony A7 IV boasts an impressive 15 stops of dynamic range and a wide ISO sensitivity range of 100-51,200, delivering excellent low-light performance. It supports 10 fps continuous shooting with both mechanical and electronic shutters, making it ideal for capturing fast action.
For video, the A7 IV records 4K up to 60p in 10-bit, a powerful feature for filmmakers and content creators. If you need even more detail, it offers 7K oversampling for incredibly sharp footage with no recording limits.
Autofocus is lightning-fast, with 759 phase-detection points and the ability to focus down to -4 EV in both photo and video modes—giving you a competitive edge in low-light conditions.
Additional features like 5-axis in-body stabilization, a 3-inch fully articulating touchscreen, full-size HDMI output, and 3.5mm headphone and mic jacks make it a fantastic choice for vloggers, while still excelling in high-quality still photography
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For nearly two decades Sebastian's work has been published internationally. Originally specializing in Equestrianism, his visuals have been used by the leading names in the equestrian industry such as The Fédération Equestre Internationale (FEI), The Jockey Club, Horse & Hound, and many more for various advertising campaigns, books, and pre/post-event highlights.
He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, holds a Foundation Degree in Equitation Science, and holds a Master of Arts in Publishing. He is a member of Nikon NPS and has been a Nikon user since his film days using a Nikon F5. He saw the digital transition with Nikon's D series cameras and is still, to this day, the youngest member to be elected into BEWA, the British Equestrian Writers' Association.
He is familiar with and shows great interest in 35mm, medium, and large-format photography, using products by Leica, Phase One, Hasselblad, Alpa, and Sinar. Sebastian has also used many cinema cameras from Sony, RED, ARRI, and everything in between. He now spends his spare time using his trusted Leica M-E or Leica M2, shooting Street/Documentary photography as he sees it, usually in Black and White.
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