Sony A7 V gets huge price cut – big savings this weekend on the latest version of this full-frame camera
For a limited time, you can save big on flagship-like gear built for both stills and video
Designed as a true hybrid all-rounder, the Sony A7 V delivers flagship-inspired speed and autofocus (AF) in a more affordable body – and these limited-time deals at Park Cameras let you save up to £1,448.90 on camera only and lens bundles!
The Sony A7 V body is now £2,519.10 – save £279.90 off the original £2,799 price.
The Sony A7 V + 24-105mm f/4 G OSS is now £2,699.10 – save £1,028.90 off the original £3,728 price.
The Sony A7 V + 24-70mm f/2.8 GM II is now £3,599.10 – save £1,098.90 off the original £4,698 price.
The Sony A7 V + 70-200mm f/2.8 GM II is now £3,869.10 – save £1,328.90 off the original £5,198 price.
The Sony A7 V + 50-150mm f/2 GM is now £4,769.10 – save £1,448.90 off the original £6,218 price.
To claim 10% off, apply the voucher code SONY-10. More promotions and offers are available too, like a £200 when trading in your 'old' gear.
The offers end at 11:59 PM on June 7.
Deals
Launched in December 2025, this full-frame mirrorless camera balanced high-end performance with a more accessible price point than the company's flagship models. It pairs a new 33MP partially stacked full-frame sensor with AI-powered AF, blackout-free bursts at up to 30fps, and delivers detailed oversampled 4K video.
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A versatile zoom ideal for travel, portraits, and everyday shooting. It offers a constant f4 aperture and optical stabilization for steady handheld stills and video.
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Sony's updated G Master standard zoom refines the original with improved optics, better handling, and a lighter, more compact design.
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A lighter pro telephoto zoom with excellent sharpness, reliable AF and strong overall image quality. It improves handling over the previous generation.
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World-first telephoto zoom with a constant f/2 aperture, delivering outstanding image quality and strong low-light performance.
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Promotions & Offers
- Voucher code: Get 10% off with voucher code SONY-10
- Sony lens offer: Save 5% on Sony FE lenses when bought with selected cameras. Add lens to the basket for discount
- Eligible for £200 Trade in Bonus : Trade in any Interchangeable Lens Camera and get a £200 bonus. Click here to get your quote
- Sony GM II lens offer: Save £200 on select Sony GM II lens when bought with this camera. Add both Camera & Lens to basket to view discount
- Free 2 year warranty: 1 year extended warranty + standard 12 months warranty when you register with Sony
Top choice: Sony A7 V
The Sony A7 V is Sony's latest full-frame all-rounder, combining fast performance with some of the smartest AF technology the brand has produced to date.
It features a new sensor and AI-powered subject detection system, delivering faster burst shooting and more reliable tracking for everything from portraits to wildlife.
In our review, we praised its major AF upgrades, blackout-free 30fps shooting, and refined handling.
While rival cameras offer stronger video specs, the A7 V remains one of the most capable hybrid cameras for photographers who want a single body that can do almost everything.
Browse the best lenses for the Sony A7 V
Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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