A new camera lens brand is born as SongRaw launches Moonlit AF 50mm f/1.2
Fast full-frame prime will be available first in Sony FE full mount
A new camera lens brand has arrived. Chinese company SongRaw was founded in 2023, but chose the NAB Show in Las Vegas to introduce its first product - a 50mm f/1.2 autofocus lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras.
The fast standard prime promises to be one of a new range of fast lenses that the Shenzhen-based company will be marketed in its Moonlit range. An 85mm f/1.2 AF portrait lens is already in development, and will be the second lens to be launched by the camera.
The Moonlit AF 50mm f/1.2 will initially be available for Sony full-frame mirrorless mounts, and will go on sale later In April worldwide. Nikon Z-mount and L-mount options are promised to follow soon.
According to an interview with CineD, the lens uses an STM stepping motor for its autofocus and will be compatible with the eye-tracking capabilities of Sony cameras. Made using aircraft-grade aluminum, it features two aspherical elements and ED elements, and will weigh around 900g. It will provide a minimum focus of 52mm and be able to use 72mm front-mounted filters. It will offer a declicked aperture ring facility for stepless adjustment by videomakers.
The Sony-mount SongRaw Moonlit AF 50mm f/1.2 is expected to cost between US$950 - $1100 when it goes on sale later this month.
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
