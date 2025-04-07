A new camera lens brand is born as SongRaw launches Moonlit AF 50mm f/1.2

A new camera lens brand has arrived. Chinese company SongRaw was founded in 2023, but chose the NAB Show in Las Vegas to introduce its first product - a 50mm f/1.2 autofocus lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras.

The fast standard prime promises to be one of a new range of fast lenses that the Shenzhen-based company will be marketed in its Moonlit range. An 85mm f/1.2 AF portrait lens is already in development, and will be the second lens to be launched by the camera.

The Moonlit AF 50mm f/1.2 will initially be available for Sony full-frame mirrorless mounts, and will go on sale later In April worldwide. Nikon Z-mount and L-mount options are promised to follow soon.

The SongRaw Moonlit AF 50mm f/1.2 lens is constructed from 15 elements in 10 groups and uses 15 aperture blades (Image credit: SongRaw)

According to an interview with CineD, the lens uses an STM stepping motor for its autofocus and will be compatible with the eye-tracking capabilities of Sony cameras. Made using aircraft-grade aluminum, it features two aspherical elements and ED elements, and will weigh around 900g. It will provide a minimum focus of 52mm and be able to use 72mm front-mounted filters. It will offer a declicked aperture ring facility for stepless adjustment by videomakers.

The Sony-mount SongRaw Moonlit AF 50mm f/1.2 is expected to cost between US$950 - $1100 when it goes on sale later this month.