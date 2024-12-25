12 lenses of Christmas: Recapping the top-class glass of 2024, from 3D VR lenses to 1200mm telephotos!

Let’s celebrate the festive season with a look back over all the glass of the last year. For each of the 12 days of Christmas, we’ll be giving a nostalgic nod to a month’s worth of lenses that we wrote about, tested and reviewed. So, without further ado, here’s what made a splash in January 2024…

Beating a path through the snow to our news desk, the Laowa FF II 10mm f/2.8 C&D Dreamer was the first lens of the year to get a mention.

An incredibly ultra-wide-angle prime for full-frame mirrorless cameras, it was also the first ever Venus Optics Laowa lens to feature autofocus – at least, in its Nikon Z and Sony E mount options. The lens was also announced in a manual-focus version for Canon RF and L-mount cameras.

The Laowa FF II 10mm f/2.8 C&D Dreamer takes the blinkers off photography, with a stunningly wide viewing angle considering that it’s a rectilinear rather than a fisheye lens (Image credit: Laowa)

Next up was fledgling company Thypoch, which launched its second lens for the Leica M mount. Following on from the previously released 35mm f/1.4 of a couple of months earlier, the Simera 28mm f/1.4 Asph started shipping.

The Thypoch Simera 28mm f/1.4 has a similar look and feel to some of the best Leica lenses but with a much more affordable price tag (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

A Canon patent application hinted that APS-C format RF-S 20-120mm f/4 and RF-S 18-100mm f/4 could be coming soon, while at CES, we saw Canon pushing on with dual fisheye concept lenses aimed at VR content creation.

At CES, Canon appeared to be preparing for a new wave of content creation, tailored to devices like the Apple Vision Pro, Meta, and Sony goggles (Image credit: Canon)

Voigtländer served up a new pancake lens designed exclusively for Fujifilm X-mount cameras. Less than an inch thick, the Voigtländer Color-Skopar 18mm f/2.8 Aspherical has an effective focal length of 28mm in real terms and, despite being ultra-compact, nevertheless features an aperture control ring.

While Voigtländer was going super-skinny, Astrhori was going extra-large on macro magnification, announcing a new Astrhori 25mm F2.8 2-5X Ultra Macro lens with up to 5x macro magnification.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Astrhori 25mm F2.8 2-5X Ultra Macro can only be used at short distances, where it gives anything from 2x to 5x macro magnification. (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

Rather than announcing any new lenses as such, Fujifilm revealed forthcoming firmware updates for three of its lenses, aiming enhance exposure consistency and peripheral illumination during zooming. Zyhongyi Optics did actually launch a brand new lens for the Fujifilm X system, in the compact form factor of the Speedmaster 20mm f/0.95, a super-speedy manual-focus lens.

Other APS-C format mount options included Canon RF, Nikon Z and Sony E. At the other end of the scale, OM System announced the M.Zuiko 150-600mm f/5.0-6.3 IS for Micro Four Thirds cameras, on which the crop factor delivers a humungous effective zoom range of 300-1200mm.

As if a maximum effective focal length of 1200mm wasn’t enough for anyone, the M.Zuiko 150-600mm f/5.0-6.3 is also compatible with the MC-20 teleconverter, boosting reach to an effective 2400mm (Image credit: OM Digital Solutions)

Down at the lab, we put three lenses through their paces in January. First up was the classy but compact Fujifilm XF 35mm f/2 R WR, an ideal standard prime for Fujifilm X system cameras.

Next up was the highly sophisticated and super-fast Viltrox AF 27mm F1.2 Pro APS-C format prime for Fujifilm X, Nikon Z and Sony E cameras. We rounded off with the classically retro-looking Voigtländer 35 mm/1:2.5 Color Skopar P-Type II for Leica M-mount.

A cut above the usual very good but fairly inexpensive Viltrox fare, the Viltrox AF 27mm F1.2 Pro is a super-fast ‘pro-grade’ APS-C format prime (Image credit: Matthew Richards)

You might also like…

Take a look at the best telephoto lenses – which, when it comes to the best OM System lenses, give you twice as much reach thanks to the 2x crop factor. And if f/0.95 apertures are your jam, take a look at some of the fastest lenses that have been released!