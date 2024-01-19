Astrhori launches new mega-magnification macro lens for mirrorless

Astrhori has launched a new macro lens, further bolstering its interesting range of unusual macro lenses. The new arrival is another ultra macro offering, suitable for full-frame and APS-C cameras, but this time with an unusually wide 25mm focal length. The Astrhori 25mm F2.8 2-5X Ultra Macro Lens joins existing Astrhori optical oddities like the 28mm F13 2X Macro Periprobe probe lens.

The manufacturer's latest 25mm offering has a 2x-5x magnification range, and can focus down to 113mm with 2x magnification, or 186.4mm at full 5x magnification. The lens has been designed with a slim form factor and is relatively light weight at 474g in E-mount form. It measures 102mm long at the minimum 2x magnification, extending to 174mm long when the lens is set to full magnification. This change in lens barrel length is to be expected from a macro lens with variable magnification.

Inside is a 10-element optical stack arranged in seven groups and incorporating two extra-low dispersion elements to reduce chromatic aberrations. A clicked aperture control ring adjusts the 8-blade diaphragm through the lens's f/2.8-f/16 aperture range.

The AstrHori 25mm F2.8 2-5X Macro Lens is available now in Canon RF, Nikon Z, Sony E, Fujifilm X and L-mount flavors. It can be purchased direct for Astrhori, or from Amazon, priced at a very reasonable $249.

