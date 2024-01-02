Laowa announces its first AF lens – an ultra-wide 10mm f/2.8 for full frame!

Laowa has built a reputation for developing specialty manual focus lenses, with attention to extreme macro and cine lenses. It has now announced its first AF lens, set to launch in the coming weeks.

The Laowa FF II 10mm f/2.8 C&D Dreamer is a full-frame ultra-wide prime lens, which will become available for Nikon Z, Canon RF, Sony E, and L mount. Laowa is renowned for creating excellent glass and this lens looks set to follow suit, with a great selection of features that place it amongst the best astrophotography and best landscape lenses.

Laowa FF II 10mm f/2.8 C&D Dreamer via Mirrorless Rumors (Image credit: Laowa)

The lens is comprised of 15 elements in 9 groups, including extra-low dispersion glass and ultra-high refraction glass to combat excess aberration and distortion. This brings a weight of approximately 420g depending on the mount option. The design of the lens is sleek and modern, much like other Laowa lenses, with one of the most stylish focusing rings I have seen. However, judging by the images, it does appear to lack a focus distance scale/gauge to accompany the focus ring.

The lens provides a large 130.4-degree angle of view and a minimum focusing distance of just 0.12m, enabling the user to get creative and push the limits whether shooting interior or portrait photography. Inscribed on the lens, next to the focal length and the aperture, states 'Zero-D'. This signifies that the lens provides zero distortion, even when shooting wide open.

The f/2.8 aperture promises 'outstanding low light performance', an important specification for those who photograph at night. This also aids in providing high resolution that remains constant from edge to edge.

Because this is Laowa's first AF lens, the autofocus is the most noteworthy feature, and without testing it ourselves we have to extrapolate information based on the released video and images. One thing of note that certainly caught my eye, however, was an illustration in the video that states that the AF mount is available for Sony E and Nikon Z mounts, while the Canon RF and L mount fall under the heading MF mount. This may mean that Laowa's first AF lens is limited to E and Z mounts.

If that is indeed the case, it would be a shame for RF and L mount users, as the AF looks fast and accurate with support for eye AF, even at such a wide focal length.

No official release date has been mentioned, but Mirrorless Rumors state that it will be available to preorder as early as next week. At the time of writing, there has also been no announcement of price.

