FREE Peak Design bag & Lexar memory card: this is America's BEST DEAL on the Nikon Z6 III, Nikon Z8, and Nikon Z7 II
One week only: B&H is giving away top-quality goodies in combination with Nikon USA rebates, making it the go-to store for anyone looking for a Nikon Z-series camera
Nikon USA has been running its Winter Instant Savings program – which offers significant savings on selected Nikon cameras and lenses – for the past few months. As it is backed by an official Nikon-operated rebate scheme, most big retailers match one another for prices, so to give themselves a competitive edge, some stores have been throwing in freebies to sweeten the deal. And none come sweeter than this offer from B&H!
With just a few days to go on the promotion, which is set to expire this coming Sunday, February 2, B&H has upped the ante by throwing in a camera bag and memory card. But this is no unbranded tat: we're talking a Peak Design Everyday Sling v2 (in its Coyote colorway) and Lexar 128GB Professional 1667x UHS-II SDXC Memory Card. Both are top-quality products from respected manufacturers, which, to my mind, puts these deals head-and-shoulders above those offered by competitor stores.
We're linking to the Basic Bundle (as B&H calls it) prices for body-only cameras, but you'll still get the bag and memory card thrown in with many kit options that you can select on the web page.
Save $305 + FREE Peak Design bag & Lexar 128GB card The Nikon Z6 III has a new ‘partially stacked’ image sensor that enables blistering performance, its ultra-high-res HDR wide gamut viewfinder gives an ultra-realistic display, and for night owl photographers, the autofocus system can practically see in the dark. All in all, this camera is an epic all-rounder.
Save $605 + FREE Peak Design bag & Lexar 128GB card The Nikon Z8's sensor has a blisteringly fast readout that makes a mechanical shutter completely redundant, and the camera has a host of direct-access buttons that makes it a genuine pleasure to use, staking its claim as the best all-round full-frame mirrorless the world has ever seen.
Save $1005 + FREE Peak Design bag & Lexar 128GB card The Nikon Z7 II packs a full-frame 45.7Mp sensor into a compact mirrorless body and offers a respectable 10fps shooting rate, 493-point hybrid phase/contrast AF and dual memory card slots, all at a knock-down price.
But you'll have to hurry to secure these deals: the Nikon Winter Instant Savings promotion ends in less than a week! The promotion also covers a huge range of Z-mount lenses, and I've also handpicked the best Z-mount lens deals for you, again taking into account the freebies thrown in by retailers.
This is an official rebate program operated by Nikon USA, and individual retailers may choose to reduce their prices further or throw in extras as the end of the promotion nears on February 2, 2025, so be sure to check the stores below too!
If you're outside the US then your local Nikon regional office may well be offering similarly tempting savings, such as the Nikon UK and Northern Europe Winter Instant Savings promotion, which has been extended until January 27, 2025
