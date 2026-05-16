More Canon macro lenses finally see the light as Twin Lite MT-26EX-RT increases its compatibility at last

Canon has introduced a new adaptor that finally allows you to use all of its RF macro lenses with its specialist Canon MT-26EX-RT Macro Twin Lite flashgun.

Launched alongside the sexier Canon EOS R6 V camera and RF 20-50mm f/4L IS USM PZ zoom, the Mount Ring A allows you to mount the twin-tube flash system for use with a further three RF lenses – the two remaining RF macros, and the popular 'nifty fifty' RF 50mm f/1.8.

The three lenses that now gain compatibility are:

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The Mount Ring A set consists of four different adapter rings bring Macro Lite compatibility to three more RF lenses (Image credit: Digital Camera World)

Originally launched back in 2017, the Canon Macro Twin Lite MT-26EX-RT was designed to work with EF DSLR lenses, so has up until now only being compatible with selected RF lenses. The full range of lenses that the flash is compatible with before today was:

Canon MT-26EX-RT Macro consists of a power/control unit that attaches to the hotshoe, and two wired flash tubes that attach to the front of your lens using a clip-on mount. On some lenses, an additional adaptor is needed to be put on the lens first. (Image credit: Canon)

The Twin Lite system is primarily designed for use with macro lenses, allowing you to get even, shadowless lighting with close-up photography. This ring flash type of lighting is useful for those who specialize in taking photos of insects, jewelry, or coins. But it is also widely used by dentists and crime scene investigators.

The Mount Ring A adaptor set is expected to retail for $179.99 / £199.