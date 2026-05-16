More Canon macro lenses finally see the light as Twin Lite MT-26EX-RT increases its compatibility at last
This four-ring set is designed for use with Canon's specialist macro ring flash unit – adding compatibility with three more RF lenses
Canon has introduced a new adaptor that finally allows you to use all of its RF macro lenses with its specialist Canon MT-26EX-RT Macro Twin Lite flashgun.
Launched alongside the sexier Canon EOS R6 V camera and RF 20-50mm f/4L IS USM PZ zoom, the Mount Ring A allows you to mount the twin-tube flash system for use with a further three RF lenses – the two remaining RF macros, and the popular 'nifty fifty' RF 50mm f/1.8.
The three lenses that now gain compatibility are:
- Canon RF 24mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM (using supplied Macrolite Adapter LC)
- Canon RF 85mm f/2 Macro IS STM (using supplied Macrolite Adapter LB)
- Canon RF 50mm f/1.8 STM (using supplied Macrolite Adapter LD)
Originally launched back in 2017, the Canon Macro Twin Lite MT-26EX-RT was designed to work with EF DSLR lenses, so has up until now only being compatible with selected RF lenses. The full range of lenses that the flash is compatible with before today was:
- RF 35mm f/1.8 Macro IS STM
- RF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM (requires additional Macrolite Adapter 67)
- EF 50mm f/2.5 Compact Macro
- EF 100mm f/2.8 Macro
- EF 100mm f/2.8 Macro USM
- EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM (requires additional Macrolite Adapter 67)
- EF180mm f/3.5L Macro USM (requires additional Macrolite Adapter 72C)
- EF-S 35mm f/2.8 Macro IS STM
- EF-S 60mm f/2.8 Macro USM
- MP-E 65mm f/2.8 1-5x Macro
The Twin Lite system is primarily designed for use with macro lenses, allowing you to get even, shadowless lighting with close-up photography. This ring flash type of lighting is useful for those who specialize in taking photos of insects, jewelry, or coins. But it is also widely used by dentists and crime scene investigators.
The Mount Ring A adaptor set is expected to retail for $179.99 / £199.
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Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
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