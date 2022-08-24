Canon Macro Twin Lite MT-26EX-RT review

The Canon Macro Twin Lite MT-26EX-RT is an elegant lighting solution for close-up photography, combining power with finesse and versatility. It’s a worthy update to the MT-24EX, with a more intuitive interface, better build quality and an RF wireless master facility.

Taking over the baton from the old Macro Twin Lite MT-24EX, the Canon MT-26EX-RT is better in pretty much every way. It’s more powerful, more versatile, and more durable. But what exactly is it?

The Macro Twin Lite delivers a versatile lighting solution for close-ups, in anything from product photography to shooting insects, dental or forensic work, and even portraits. The control unit slots into the hotshoe of a camera, and the two miniature flash heads clip onto a mounting ring that attaches to the front of most Canon macro lenses.

Notable exceptions to direct fitment include the EF 100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM (opens in new tab) and EF 180mm f/3.5L Macro USM lenses. For use with these and independently manufactured lenses, Canon makes ‘Macrolite Adapters’, enabling fitment to 52mm, 58mm, 67mm, 72mm attachment threads, at a cost of around $15/£15 to $30/£30 each.

The archaic control panel of the MT-24EX has been redesigned, with a layout based on the 600EX II-RT flashgun. It’s simple and intuitive, with high-quality switches and dials, and a backlit LCD screen. Naturally, instead of a flash tube, the control unit has two heavy-duty coiled cables that connect the two small flash heads.

The use of two independent heads is a crucial design element, where the Macro Twin Lite differs fundamentally to ‘ring lights’. Also popular, ring lights have a tube or LED array that completely encircles the lens. They’re very good at giving completely uniform, shadow-free illumination for close-up shots, but that’s not always ideal.

Having two lamps gives you the freedom to alter the power ratio between them, or manually adjust the power in each head to give images a three-dimensional look.

But the Macro Twin Lite goes further still. You can rotate each head, pivot them inwards and outwards, and angle them up or down giving you complete control over directional lighting effects. The only downside is that you can’t use the system for circular catch-lights in portrait subject’s eyes.

By positioning the flash heads and a 1:1 power ratio, you can gain very even and shadow-free illumination (Image credit: Future)

An 8:1 power ratio creates bright and shadowy areas, for a more vibrant, three-dimensional look in images (Image credit: Future)

Specifications

Max claimed Gn (ISO 100, metres) 26 (19.9 single)

Rotation (around lens) +50/-30 degrees

Rotation (up/down) 45/45 degrees

Rotation (in/out) 60/30 degrees

Zoom Range None

Diffusion domes Yes

Auto Metering E-TTL / E-TTL II

Flash Exposure Comp +/-3 stops

Manual Power Settings 1/1 to 1/512

Ratio control 1:1 to 8:1

AF-assist beam LED

Wireless Master/Slave Master IR/RF

Transmission range

10m (6m outdoors)

Additional Flash Modes HSS, RC

TTL flash exp error 0EV

Full Power Recycle (NiMH/alkaline) 2.7/5.2 seconds

Flash Info LCD Mono backlit

Supplied accessories

Pouch, diffusion domes

Dimensions (control unit) 70x113x90mm

Dimensions (flash heads) 62x56x49mm

Weight 570g (excl batteries)

Performance

The new edition MT-26EX-RT is more powerful than the MT-24EX, upping the Gn (Guide number) rating from 24 to 26 (ISO 100, metres), when using both heads at maximum power. That enables plentiful close-up illumination even when using very narrow apertures, often required for gaining depth of field in macro shooting. The extra power is also welcome when using the diffusion domes supplied in the kit, to soften the light.

Recycling speed after high-power flashes is another area of improvement, while autofocus is assisted by high-power LED lamps in each flash head. There’s better communication with other Canon flashguns as well, thanks to RF wireless transmission being added to the existing optical master function. All in all, the new Macro Twin Lite is a great performer.

(Image credit: Future)

There’s a generous power range with plenty in reserve for close-ups, even when using the supplied diffusion domes

(Image credit: Future)

Firing both heads at full power, recycling is twice as fast with NiMH rather than alkaline batteries

(Image credit: Future)

Tested for a range of distances and subjects, TTL flash exposure accuracy proved very good and consistent

