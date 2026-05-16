The story of how John Baer came to be a photographer is one of the most intriguing origin stories in the discipline. In 1945, serving with the 644th Tank Destroyer Battalion, he acquired a Leica from a captured German soldier. Then he pointed it at his war-weary comrades and started making pictures.

That's it. No formal study or training, no darkroom apprenticeship, no photographic theory. Just a man, a commandeered camera and an instinct that turned out to be quite extraordinary.

John Baer: The Extraordinary Ordinary: A Memoir in Photographs, 1945-1954 (John Baer Archive, September 2026) collects the work he made over the following decade: in postwar France and Germany, then in Spain then New York City, crackling with postwar energy.

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And looking at the pictures, it's hard to believe that nobody has seen them before.

The light control, the compositional instinct, the timing: this is the work of someone who understood the medium at an intuitive level. Even though Baer was, by trade, a journalist and later a public relations man, photography was apparently just something he did.

There's dramatic irony in the fact that the camera was a Leica; the same lightweight, precise instrument that Cartier-Bresson and Robert Frank carried through the postwar years.

John was shooting Europe and New York at the exact moment when street photography was defining itself as an art form, working with the same tools, in some of the same cities. He just never told anyone.

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Nuns, Midtown (Image credit: Courtesy John Baer Archive)

Passing Time, Bryant Park (Image credit: Courtesy John Baer Archive)

When Baer died in 1994, his son Andrew discovered a trio of bins containing more than 4,000 negatives, silver gelatin prints and contact sheets. They sat largely untouched for another 27 years.

Finally, in 2021, Andrew and his wife, Megan Moynihan, began to scan the negatives. What emerged was a complete, coherent body of work: two distinct chapters separated by the Atlantic, united by a unique sensibility.

In Europe, Baer shot Communist Party posters calling for US withdrawal, with an octopus in the Stars and Stripes strangling the map of France. He captured boys playing with toy guns in Franco's Spain; German cities mid-reconstruction; a Munich junction so clogged with cyclists it looks like a scene from another civilization.

The war was over, but its residue was everywhere.

Anti-American Posters, Montpellier (Image credit: Courtesy John Baer Archive)

Boys with Guns, Barcelona (Image credit: Courtesy John Baer Archive)

Cyclists in traffic, Munich (Image credit: Courtesy John Baer Archive)

His New York work, meanwhile, is more playful, more formally ambitious. A shadow study shot from above, of a lone pedestrian dwarfed by the elongated geometry of his own silhouette, is the kind of picture that photographers still try to make from high vantage points.

A rain-soaked Lexington Avenue, with a lone umbrella-carrier reflected in the flooded street below, is equally arresting. A double-exposure image titled Louise Twice, in which his wife appears as a ghost against a busy New York street scene, shows a level of technical curiosity that goes well beyond point-and-shoot.

Shadow Study, Manhattan (Image credit: Courtesy John Baer Archive)

Rainy Day Reflections, Lexington Ave, 1934 (Image credit: Courtesy John Baer Archive)

Louise Twice (Image credit: Courtesy John Baer Archive)

What's striking about the full body of work is its consistency. There are no duds in this selection, no learning-curve pictures, no obvious failures of timing. Either Baer edited his negatives with exceptional ruthlessness before boxing them away, or the instinct was there from the start.

The book has been produced by Paper Cinema Editions under creative director Yolanda Cuomo, whose credits include Magnum America and work with Aperture, with an essay by Alexa Dilworth. At 248 pages and 10 x 12 inches, it's a serious study of a body of work that has waited decades for serious treatment.

John Baer: The Extraordinary Ordinary: A Memoir in Photographs, 1945–1954 will be published by John Baer Archive on September 15 priced $65 (approximately £49 / AU$90). Visit the John Baer Archive website for more details.

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