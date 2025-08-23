Sales of this disposable camera grow by 66% – and once you see the price, you'll understand why

The Max Spielmann WOW! disposable is sold with processing and printing included. At £23.99 for 27 exposures, that works out as a great deal

UK processing lab Max Spielmann has let us know that the sales of its disposable camera is up a phenomenal 66.5% since last year. And I think I have worked out why…

I have been well aware of the popularity of the disposable camera in recent years. These all-in-one film cameras are a great way to give a camera to guests at weddings, or to kids on a beach holiday, with minimal expense. They are also a great option for those who want to experience analog, retro photography for minimal expense.

“Disposable cameras are very limited in what they can do. Similar to the digital point and shoots but with even less to offer, they have fixed lenses so no zoom function, meaning you have to move closer or further away from your subject to organise your shot" explains Anthony Willet from Max Spielmann.

“And with the limited number of shots, you have to be mindful of what you’re capturing, but this limitation encourages people to be present, take fewer but more thoughtful shots, and enjoy the moment without distractions. The focus is turned towards fun, free, and whimsical pictures that don’t require any setup or pre-thought".

That all makes sense - and explains why disposable cameras have kept on sale for nearly 40 years since they were first introduced. But what I think makes Max Spielmann's disposable camera is the price…

Wow Disposable Camera with Processing

£23.99 from Max Spielmann

We think this all-inclusive disposable camera deal is brilliant value. The camera is pre-loaded with 27-exposures of ISO200 Fujifilm colour print film - and has a built-in battery. Unlike other disposables, you pay for the processing and printing in advance - so you get your 6x4in prints thrown in with the price. With over 400 stores you don't even have to pay for postage - as you can pick up your camera and photos from a Tesco or Asda store near you.

The WOW! Disposable Camera costs £23.99 sounds like it is more expensive than the average 27-exposure one-use camera with flash, that you can typically pick up for £20.

But what makes the Max Spielmann version a bargain, is that that price include processing and printing of the film (the cost of which can come as a shock for those who haven't paid for d&p in recent years). Max Spielmann itself normally charges £15.50 for a 27- or 36-exposure roll for 6x4 inch prints.

What's more, Max Spielmann (a company I used to print my enlargements when I was a student) can help keep the cost further by eliminating the need to pay for postage and packaging. Now part of the Timpsons group - Max Spielmann boasts over 400 outlets in Asda and Tesco supermarkets across the UK. So you can very probably pick up your camera, drop off your film, and pick up your prints in person.

