As retro cameras resurge in trends, iconic camera brands seem to be popping back up with them. The latest? Rollei Analog.

In an Instagram post shared earlier this week, Rollei Analog wrote, “We’re back 🚀 with big plans, new projects, and plenty of analog inspiration.”

The post leaves much to the imagination and left photographers flooding the comments making requests on everything from film types to a Rolliflex twin lens reflex camera.

Rollei Analog, however, is different from the Rollei that launched its first mirrorless lens earlier this year, and also different from the Rolleiflex Instax camera made by Mint Camera. Rollei Analog sells film, paper, and developing chemicals. The film Rollei Analog sells is manufactured by other companies. Rollei Analog doesn’t sell cameras beyond a disposable camera, and Rollei Analog is not the same company as Rollei.

Like other historic brands like Yashica, the Rollei Analog and Rollei brands of today aren’t made by the same company known for iconic cameras like the Rolleiflex. Rollei Analog is a brand license used by Hans O. Mahn GmbH & Co; it shares a name but isn’t the same company as the one that originally launched in 1920.

Rollei Analog’s product catalog lists largely film, developing chemicals, and a disposable film camera. The brand hasn’t appeared to stop making film, but has been relatively quiet since its last new film, the Rollei Paul & Reinhold limited edition film, launched in 2020 to celebrate 100 years of the Rollei name.

While Rollei film appears readily available at photo retailers and even Amazon, the “we’re back” post is the first time the company has posted to Instagram in nearly four years, with the last post being from October 2021.

The cryptic teaser, however, leaves more questions than answers. What “big plans” and “new projects” are in store? If the teaser photo is any indication, a black and white film project may not be a bad guess.

