Instax Mini 13 instant camera drops to the lowest price ever!

The Instax Mini has been one of the most popular cameras in recent years. These instant cameras make a great present for the whole family - but particularly for the children and the young adults. The fun of the instant pop-up prints is particularly appealing to the smartphone generation - giving them the taste of analog photography - and giving them a physical memory of the party fun and family occasions.

The latest in the range is the Instax Mini 13, and we have rarely seen much reduction in the price since its launch. Often, if you hunt around, you can find one colour option cheaper than the others - but no huge saving. But we have just spotted that Amazon UK is now offering the Mini 12 at its lowest price ever - just £74, and it is available at this discounted price in all five colours.

Further research:

Instax Mini 13 review

Instax Mini 12 review

Best instant cameras

Instax vs Polaroid: which is best for you?

