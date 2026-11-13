Instax Mini 13 instant camera drops to the lowest price ever!
This Instax camera is one of the most popular cameras you can buy - and now it is at a new low price
The Instax Mini has been one of the most popular cameras in recent years. These instant cameras make a great present for the whole family - but particularly for the children and the young adults. The fun of the instant pop-up prints is particularly appealing to the smartphone generation - giving them the taste of analog photography - and giving them a physical memory of the party fun and family occasions.
The latest in the range is the Instax Mini 13, and we have rarely seen much reduction in the price since its launch. Often, if you hunt around, you can find one colour option cheaper than the others - but no huge saving. But we have just spotted that Amazon UK is now offering the Mini 12 at its lowest price ever - just £74, and it is available at this discounted price in all five colours.
The latest in Fujifilm's long line of Instax Mini cameras, which adds a selftimer to the earlier Mini 12 – and a new wedge attachment on the strap which helps you to shoot selfies. Available in a choice of colours.
Price match: Also available at Wex Photo for £74
Further research:
Instax Mini 13 review
Instax Mini 12 review
Best instant cameras
Instax vs Polaroid: which is best for you?
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James has 25 years experience as a journalist, serving as the head of Digital Camera World for 7 of them. He started working in the photography industry in 2014, product testing and shooting ad campaigns for Olympus, as well as clients like Aston Martin Racing, Elinchrom and L'Oréal. An Olympus / OM System, Canon and Hasselblad shooter, he has a wealth of knowledge on cameras of all makes – and he loves instant cameras, too.
- Chris George Content Director
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