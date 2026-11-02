This is what happened when a Premier League star picked up a US$7,000 film camera and a single roll of film

Soccer players might have a reputation for fast cars and outlandish mansions, but Everton right-back Merlin Röhl has a passion for film photography. So, the BBC paired the German defender up with online film-photography royalty Miles Myerscough-Harris, more commonly known as Expired Film Club, pitting them against each other on the streets of Liverpool with only a single roll of film each.

Can a Premier League Footballer Beat a Pro Photographer? Merlin Rohl vs Expired Film Club - YouTube Watch On

Naturally, they start at ‘The Toffees’ home, Goodison Park stadium. Miles asks Merlin what prompted him to pick up a camera, and the soccer player reveals that he picked up the hobby while he was bored from a sporting injury. As you might expect, a film camera wasn’t his first choice, but he soon picked up what he refers to as “the real thing”. And he was hooked.

Merlin’s camera of choice during the challenge is the Leica M6. He says: “I stumbled across it and I used it, like, for one week and after that I was like, I’m never gonna use another camera… [laughs]”. Miles uses his trusty Canon F-1, paired with a high-speed motor drive.

Make sure you watch the full video to find out how Merlin used an app to kickstart his football career, why he loves to photograph trees, and a little bit about his upcoming photo book: Life With Everton: Behind The Lens by Merlin Röhl. And of course, the entire video is interspersed with the pair’s fantastic images.

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