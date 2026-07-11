We all know that DSLR sales have declined, but they have far from flatlined. In fact, Canon still sells up to 620,000 of them each year – which is an astonishing number, when you consider the current market in terms of both trends and overall sales figures.

Moreover, Canon – one of the last three brands still making these cameras – has no plans to abandon them, telling me that it will support DSLR customers as long as they are out there.

I was fortunate to talk to Canon's senior management earlier this year at CP+ 2026, where we discussed some of the more traditional segments of the camera industry – including the fact that Canon is the only company still supporting beginner photographers with a true entry-level body.

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I also wanted to take the opportunity to ask the Canon brass about the tenacious nature of the DSLR market – which still makes up a significant amount of the company's business.

Canon's most recent DSLR is the powerhouse EOS-1D X Mark III, which was formerly its flagship camera (Image credit: James Artaius)

As Go Tokura, executive vice president and head of Imaging Group at Canon, explained to me, "90% of the market is dominated by mirrorless cameras; DSLR cameras only account for 10% of the market, and currently it is about 700,000 unit shipments."

That figure is the total number of DSLRs shipped in 2025, which according to market overseer CIPA was 690,911 – of which Canon sold between 600,000 and 620,000 units.

Which means, despite it 'only' accounting for 10% of the market, 700,000 sales is still a considerable figure – meaning that there is a considerable user base still buying and using this kind of camera.

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"In other words, we have that many customers still there!" smiled Tokura. "So as long as there are still customers for DSLRs, we would like to continue to offer our products."

Canon still offers a DSLR for beginner, experienced and advanced shooters

Currently, the company still sells three DSLR models: the flagship Canon EOS-1D X Mark III, the workhorse Canon EOS 5D Mark IV and the entry-level Canon EOS Rebel T7 / 2000D. And there are still 27 current Canon DSLR lenses listed on the Canon USA store.

The company said in 2020 that it had officially shifted its focus to RF-mount development, while also noting that "should the market demand it, we are ready to create new EF lenses."

While that seems implausibly unlikely in 2026, it's reassuring to know – and speaks very highly of the company – that Canon is still supporting both its existing DSLR customers, as well as newcomers who are still buying into the EF-mount system.

But how long will DSLRs keep selling? Before I could get the words out of my mouth, Tokura added: "Now, your question is until when? We cannot even imagine that!"

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Take a look at the best DSLRs still on the market today. If you want to go more modern, check out the best Canon cameras and the best Canon RF lenses for mirrorless models.