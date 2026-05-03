There is something wonderfully sobering about hearing a great photographer speak honestly about the craft.

Not in the polished language of camera launches, exhibition notes, or carefully written monographs, but in the plain, almost brutal truth of someone who has spent a lifetime chasing pictures.

In a recent interview with Leica, street photographer Matt Stuart said something that has stayed with me: “I have one second worth of success in photography, maybe 500 max good pictures.”



You can watch the full interview below:

Matt Stuart on Failure in Street Photography - How I See - YouTube Watch On

That line stopped me in my tracks, because if someone like Matt Stuart, one of the finest observers of everyday life with a camera, can reduce his entire photographic success to a handful of moments, then what chance do the rest of us have? Or perhaps more importantly, why are we all holding ourselves to such impossible standards?

As photographers, we are constantly surrounded by greatness. We look at the work of Matt Stuart, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Vivian Maier, Robert Frank, Elliott Erwitt, Joel Meyerowitz, and all the other giants of the medium, and we see only the finished frame.

We see the decisive moment, the perfect composition, the humour, the sadness, the poetry, the split-second geometry of life arranged in a way that feels almost impossible.

What we do not see is the missed shot, the badly timed frame, the wrong exposure, the days where nothing happens, the rolls of film or memory cards filled with photographs that are, to put it kindly, nothing special.

And yet we compare ourselves to the masterpiece, not the process.

Lounges in the courtyard: Shot on a Leica M240 with a 50mm Summilux f/1.4 ASPH. (Image credit: Future)

Industrial evolution: Taken with a Leica M-E on a 50mm Summilux f/1.4 ASPH. (Image credit: Sebastian Oakley / Future)

That, I think, is where so much of the damage happens. We look at a photographer’s life’s work and judge our Tuesday afternoon walk against it. We take a camera out for an hour, come back with nothing gallery-worthy, and somehow convince ourselves that we have failed.

I have done this more times than I care to admit. I have walked with a Leica around my neck, hoping that the world might offer me something worthy of a wall, a book, a gallery, or, at the very least, something that makes me feel like I am getting closer to the photographers I admire. More often than not, I come home with a handful of frames that are fine, maybe even good, but not quite the thing I had imagined.

And that is the trouble with photography. The picture in your head is often far better than the one on the contact sheet or screen.

Henri Cartier-Bresson is often quoted as saying that you are lucky if you take one or two good pictures a year. That sounds almost ridiculous in an age where we can shoot thousands of images in a weekend, edit them instantly, share them immediately, and receive some kind of response within minutes.

But perhaps he was right. Perhaps the real measure of photography is not how many frames we make, but how rarely the truly great ones arrive. The photograph that stays with people. The photograph that does not need explanation. The photograph that seems to contain more than the thing it depicts.

Good dog: shot on a Leica M10-p with the Leica 50mm APO Summicron-M f/2 ASPH. (Image credit: Sebastian Oakley/Digital Camera World)

Because the more I think about it, the more I believe photography is not just about skill. Skill matters, of course. You need to understand light, timing, composition, exposure, distance, gesture and instinct. You need to know your camera so well that it becomes almost invisible in your hands. But after all of that, there is still something else. Something out of your control. Something that happens in front of you for a fraction of a second and then disappears forever.

Luck is a word photographers often dislike because it sounds as though it diminishes the craft. But I do not think it does. Luck only rewards the person who is there, watching, waiting, and ready.

The great photographers are not great because they are lucky once; they are great because they keep turning up in the hope that luck might pass by again. They place themselves in the path of possibility. They develop an eye sharp enough to recognise the extraordinary inside the ordinary.

That is where I think we, especially those still trying to find our voice, can be far too hard on ourselves. We expect every outing to produce something meaningful. We judge our work against books, exhibitions, and legendary names, forgetting that even the masters spent most of their time failing. Beautifully failing, perhaps, but failing all the same. Photography is built on failure. It is a lifelong exercise in nearly, almost, not quite, and try again.

I feel that deeply in my own work. I want, as I think many photographers do, to make images that feel worthy of being seen beyond the screen. I want to create photographs that could sit on a gallery wall and not feel out of place. I want to make work that says something, even quietly, about life, people, place, or time. But that desire can become a burden if I let it. It can make every frame feel like a judgment. It can turn the joy of looking into the pressure of producing.

Solitude: Taken with a Leica M11-D on a 50mm Summilux f/1.4 ASPH. (Image credit: Future / Sebastian Oakley)

And photography, at its best, should begin with joy. The joy of seeing. The joy of wandering. The joy of noticing a small human moment that most people would walk past without a second thought.

Not every photograph has to be great. In fact, most photographs will not be great. That does not make them worthless. They are practicing. They are visual notes. They are proof that you were looking.

Perhaps that is the lesson hidden inside Matt Stuart’s wonderfully honest remark. Maybe success in photography really does add up to seconds. Maybe a lifetime of work is not thousands of perfect images, but a tiny collection of moments where everything aligned. The right light, the right subject, the right gesture, the right photographer in the right place at the right time. And if that is true, then perhaps the standard is not unachievable after all. Perhaps we have simply misunderstood what the standard is.

The aim is not to make a masterpiece every time we pick up a camera. The aim is to keep looking, keep learning, keep failing, and keep being ready for the one second when the world arranges itself in front of us.

That thought is oddly freeing. It reminds me that I do not need to measure every frame against the masters. I can admire them, learn from them, be inspired by them, but I do not need to punish myself for not being them.

Their greatness was not instant, constant, or effortless. It was built through years of walking, waiting, missing, doubting, and occasionally, just occasionally, finding the frame.

The waiting man: shot with a Leica M-E and a 50mm lens (Image credit: Future / Sebastian Oakley)

So perhaps we should all be a little kinder to ourselves. Perhaps up-and-coming photographers, professionals, enthusiasts, and anyone chasing that elusive “good picture” should remember that the greats were not great every day.

They were simply devoted enough to keep going until the good pictures found them!.

And maybe, if we are lucky, if we keep our eyes open and our cameras ready, we might get our own one second of success too.