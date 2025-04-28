I found a pair of Nikon D70 DSLR cameras in the cupboard. They’re a bit sticky and their specs are laughable, but back in 2004, they were all the rage

I was rummaging through Digital Camera World’s stock cupboard and came across, not one, but two Nikon D70 cameras. I’m not sure where the time’s gone, but last year was the 20th anniversary of this legendary little DSLR’s release. I say legendary because it was one of the best Nikon cameras back in 2004 and, pound for pound, arguably the best. Not only was it the spiritual successor to the Nikon D100 and a competitor to the Canon EOS Digital Rebel / 300D , but it was the first Nikon DSLR to cost under $1,000 (priced at $999). That made it one heck of a deal, given that the two-year older Nikon D100 was twice the price, and the D70 was widely regarded as the better camera.

In fact, looking back at these pioneering DSLRs, I’m reminded of just how well-priced many of today’s cameras really are. We’re arguably living in the golden age of the best cheap camera, but I digress. The Nikon D70 was built around a DX-format (APS-C) 6.1-MP CCD sensor, had a fast 1/8000 sec max shutter speed (1/500 sec sync speed), an ISO range of ISO200-1600, a five-point phase-detection AF system, 3-fps burst shooting, a 1.8-inch rear LCD (fixed), a top-plate LCD, and no video capabilities whatsoever.

Just look at the size of that 1.8-inch rear LCD! (Image credit: Future)

And sure, while these specs might seem laughable by today’s standards, this was a respectable spec sheet for a mid-noughties DSLR, especially one priced at $999. Still, this was an odd period in camera history. The digital revolution was really beginning to take hold, but many professionals and indeed consumers were still using the best film cameras. This is illustrated by the fact that the same year the Nikon D70 was released, the ‘Big N‘ launched the Nikon F6, one of the most advanced film cameras ever produced and Nikon’s film swansong, remarkably remaining in its line-up until 2020.

Digital Camera World’s Nikon D70s have certainly seen some action. One of them has a hole in its bodycap, the victim of an N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine pinhole camera project, no doubt. And both suffer from the notorious sticky grip, where the rubber leatherette has degraded and become tacky – yuuuuucky! But man, these little cameras are still cool.

In fact, I’m going to spend the rest of my afternoon searching around for an old EN-EL3 battery to see if I can fire one of these gems up.

