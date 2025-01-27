Could Pentax announce a new DSLR this year?

In a world where mirrorless cameras dominate the market and most manufacturers have all but abandoned DSLR production, Pentax remains a stalwart defender of the format. But recent developments have sparked rumors that something exciting could be on the horizon.

Earlier this year, the company announced the discontinuation of its flagship APS-C DSLR. The Pentax K-3 Mark III had been a standout option, combining the traditional DSLR experience with modern technology to appeal to photographers who value the feel and functionality of an optical viewfinder.

Interestingly, its black-and-white variant – the Pentax K-3 Mark III Monochrome – remains available, but the standard model is no longer in production. This sudden shift has led many to wonder – is Pentax giving up on the format or preparing to unveil a successor?

The Pentax K-3 Mark III isn't just "good for a DSLR" – it's a good camera even in the context of modern mirrorless (Image credit: DC Watch)

Pentax Rumors, a site known for monitoring whispers and leaks, has suggested that a new DSLR from Pentax is on the way – one that promises to be both "serious and interesting". No further details have been shared, but speculation insists the company is gearing up for an announcement in 2025.

The discontinuation of the latest K-3 doesn't mean that a Mark IV is imminent, though, as there have been rumblings that the long-awaited successor to the Pentax K-1 Mark II – the flagship full-frame DSLR – might be next on the agenda.

Of course, it’s worth noting that these are just rumors, and Pentax itself has made no official statements regarding a new DSLR. However, if history is any indication, it is not a brand to follow the crowd. The release of the Pentax 17 half-frame film camera, launched at a time when the market was craving fresh film options, proved the company’s ability to meet niche demands. With a recent surge of interest in DSLRs among photographers who appreciate their tactile shooting experience, it wouldn’t be surprising if Pentax is gearing up to answer that call.

For now, we wait. Whether the rumors hold any weight remains to be seen, but one thing is certain, Pentax knows its audience. If a new DSLR is on the way, it could mark yet another bold chapter in the brand’s history of bucking trends and staying true to its roots.

