The award-winning image shows a birdie sitting on the water of a tiny, crystal clear lake with reflection of the sky and surrounded by red grass, somewhere in Dongtai, China

Shanghai-based photographer and cinematographer Vitaly Golovatyuk has won over 100 awards throughout his career. Now his latest international recognition comes from an aerial image so surreal that many viewers might question whether it is real – but the artist's approach is refreshingly traditional.

The image that earned Golovatyuk the International Aerial Photograph of the Year award was captured above Elk Park, outside Dongtai City in Zhejiang Province in China. Surrounded by red vegetation with the sky and clouds perfectly reflected in the water, a bird sits in the middle of the lake.

In an era of AI-generated images and increasing questions around photographic authenticity, Golovatyuk's work shows what can be achieved through technical skill, composition and patience behind the camera or drone. "I prioritize capturing the 'money shot' in-camera," explains Golovatyuk.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

International Aerial Photograph of the Year

Golovatyuk's trusted gear

Currently using a DJI Mavic 4 Pro and a Sony FX2 with Sony prime and zoom G Master lenses, he says, "Over the years, I've tried many different cameras and drones, but I’m happy with my current setup.

"I'm not a big fan of bulky camera bags, so I usually carry a more comfortable bag where I put my cameras."

after reviewing the drone "The Mavic 4 Pro is an exceptional drone, offering sturdy reliability in the air that reminds me, as a pilot, why there are advantages to having a little weight when you need stability," states DCW's Managing Editor Adam Juniperafter reviewing the drone (Image credit: Adam Juniper / Future)

The story behind the award-winning shot

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“After several days exploring the area during sunrise and sunset, I photographed this bird on a tiny lake surrounded by red grass," explains Golovatyuk.

The clarity of the sky's reflection creates a striking illusion, as if the bird is suspended weightlessly in the air.

He continues, "Aerial photography has fundamentally expanded my creative vision, pushing me to seek unconventional angles and compositions that stand out in an increasingly saturated visual landscape."

You might like...

Browse the best drones for aerial photography and video, the best drones for beginners, and the best travel drones.

Looking for competitions to enter? Here are 10 global photo contests now open for entries from July 2026 to January 2027.