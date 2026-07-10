The aerial image of the year looks almost unreal – "I prioritize capturing the 'money shot' in-camera," says award-winning photographer
Captured by drone above in China's Elk Park, the striking image won one of aerial photography's highest honors – while its creator champions getting the shot right in-camera
Shanghai-based photographer and cinematographer Vitaly Golovatyuk has won over 100 awards throughout his career. Now his latest international recognition comes from an aerial image so surreal that many viewers might question whether it is real – but the artist's approach is refreshingly traditional.
The image that earned Golovatyuk the International Aerial Photograph of the Year award was captured above Elk Park, outside Dongtai City in Zhejiang Province in China. Surrounded by red vegetation with the sky and clouds perfectly reflected in the water, a bird sits in the middle of the lake.
In an era of AI-generated images and increasing questions around photographic authenticity, Golovatyuk's work shows what can be achieved through technical skill, composition and patience behind the camera or drone. "I prioritize capturing the 'money shot' in-camera," explains Golovatyuk.
International Aerial Photograph of the Year
Golovatyuk's trusted gear
Currently using a DJI Mavic 4 Pro and a Sony FX2 with Sony prime and zoom G Master lenses, he says, "Over the years, I've tried many different cameras and drones, but I’m happy with my current setup.
"I'm not a big fan of bulky camera bags, so I usually carry a more comfortable bag where I put my cameras."
The story behind the award-winning shot
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“After several days exploring the area during sunrise and sunset, I photographed this bird on a tiny lake surrounded by red grass," explains Golovatyuk.
The clarity of the sky's reflection creates a striking illusion, as if the bird is suspended weightlessly in the air.
He continues, "Aerial photography has fundamentally expanded my creative vision, pushing me to seek unconventional angles and compositions that stand out in an increasingly saturated visual landscape."
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Kim is a photographer, editor and writer with work published internationally. She holds a Master's degree in Photography and Media and was formerly Technique Editor at Digital Photographer, focusing on the art and science of photography. Kim covers everything from breaking industry news and camera gear to the stories shaping photography today. Blending technical expertise with visual insight, she explores photography's time-honored yet ever-evolving role in culture.
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