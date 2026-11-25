Tech accessory brand Mous has teamed up with photography pioneer Kodak to launch an officially licensed collection of protective phone cases. Drawing from a century of history in the Kodak archive, the lineup pairs retro photographic nostalgia with Mous’s signature AiroShock drop-protection technology that makes Mous cases among the best protective phone cases for the iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 17.

Few photography brands are as revered as Kodak. The Kodak x Mous collection takes some of the most recognizable graphics from the beloved brand and puts them on a case engineered to go everywhere with you. There are five designs available, from classic Kodak yellow to its most iconic cameras, built with the same Mous-grade protection as the rest of the range.

The Flashback case is inspired by Kodak's range of instant film cameras (Image credit: Mous)

The Kodak x Mous collection features five distinct designs tailored for photography enthusiasts and fans of vintage aesthetics:

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Kodak Original: Dressed in the brand’s unmistakable classic yellow.

Collector: A tribute to iconic vintage cameras of the past.

Gold 100: A refined silver, black, and gold colorway inspired by classic film rolls.

Flashback: A design capturing the anticipation of waiting for an instant print to develop.

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Technicolour: A vibrant, high-energy splash of color reminiscent of fresh lab prints.

In addition to the Flashback design, there's a choice of (clockwise from top) Kodak Original, Collector, Technicolour, and Gold 100 (Image credit: Mous)

Beneath the retro artwork, every case retains Mous’s core engineering. Each model features a rigid polycarbonate backplate, raised protective bezels around the screen and camera array, and AiroShock impact-absorbing lining. To keep the archive graphics vibrant during daily use, the cases are finished with UV- and oil-resistant coatings.

"Your phone is your camera now. It is how you capture holidays, birthdays, and everything in between – the same moments people have always trusted to Kodak," said Zander Keys, Brand & Partnerships Manager at Mous. "We wanted this collection to bring that feeling back to the device you take pictures with today, protected by the best case we know how to build."

Like the rest of the range, the Gold 100 case is available with and without MagSafe (Image credit: Mous)

The Kodak x Mous range is available exclusively at Mous for $79.99 / £64.99 / €74.99. Compatibility spans the iPhone 16, iPhone 17, and iPhone 18 lineups alongside the Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, with buyers able to choose between MagSafe-compatible and standard versions. All cases are printed on demand and dispatched within seven business days.

The cases join several other officially licensed Kodak products, including the recently released SlideTag, a fun digital photo keyring, and Charmera, a miniature keychain camera.