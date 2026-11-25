Nikon is launching a new camera that boasts the ability to shoot 288-megapixel images – but it is not designed for photographers like me or you. The Nikon Dual Vision Camera is designed for use in manufacturing to inspect products as they come off the production line.

Imagine trying to find a tiny, hair-thin scratch on the hood of a brand-new car. If you zoom in close enough to see the scratch, you lose track of where you are on the car. If you step back to see the whole hood, the scratch disappears. Nikon’s Dual Vision Camera solves this problem by doing both at the exact same time in the same device.

As the name suggests, the new Nikon camera has two separate sensors that capture the wide and detail image simultaneously using a mirror-and-lens "coaxial optical system". Each is an 8.1-megapixel Type 2/3in CMOS sensor with a global shutter that ensures that fast-moving objects on a conveyor belt are captured with zero motion blur.

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(Image credit: Nikon)

The camera has a 6x optical zoom, and when sequential detail images are captured, the camera uses its internal optical system to rapidly shift its aim within the wide frame to provide equivalent resolution to a 288-megapixel device. The system is capable of spotting defects as small as 12 micrometers (roughly one-fifth the width of a human hair).

The new NDV-6M8DC camera is expected to simplify automated inspection by eliminating the need for multiple inspection cameras each looking at specific areas of a product and by cutting down the number of times a robot has to move by 90% or more.

The Nikon Dual Vision Camera is set to go on sale from January 2027.

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