This new dash cam is refreshingly innovative - I want one!

In December 2025 we reported on the Z90 Master; DDPAI's then-new flagship dash cam. Boasting 4K front, 4K rear, and 3K cabin cameras, the 3-channel system looked like one of the best dash cams on the market. So how do you top that? Well, DDPAI may have just raised the bar even further with its latest flagship offering, the Z100 Master.

This is claimed to be "the world's first car camera with DualFocal technology and a smart aperture". Now, many products can be a 'world first' if you drill down far enough to find a unique detail, but the Z100 Master looks like a genuinely innovative dash cam. Its front-facing camera unit houses not one, but two forward-facing camera modules. One is a fairly standard 4K wide-angle camera with a 20mm-equivalent, 131-degree field of view. But the other front-facing module is a telephoto camera with an 86mm-equivalent, 28-degree field of view that records in 2K resolution. This pairing means you get the best of both worlds: a wide-angle field of view to capture as much of your surroundings as possible, supplemented by a telephoto camera that records the area of road directly in front of your vehicle in far greater detail, giving you a much better chance of accurately capturing license plates. DDPAI claims up to 100m of long-range visibility, with license plates being clearly readable at up to 60 meters.

(Image credit: DDPAI)

This isn't the first dash cam with a telephoto camera: the VIOFO T340 also has a telephoto option, but in a separate camera that must be added alongside the main, wide-angle dash cam. The beauty of DDPAI's implementation is how the telephoto and wide-angle cameras are housed within a single dash cam unit, enabling easier and neater installation.

The Z100 Master also has a 4K rear camera, which like the front wide-angle camera uses Sony's IMX678 image sensor designed for dash cam and surveillance applications. So where some dash cams compromise on rear camera image quality, the Z100 Master should give you identical quality from both the main front camera and the rear camera.

(Image credit: DDPAI)

But the telephoto camera isn't the only selling point with the Z100 Master. The wide-angle front-facing camera has a dual aperture lens that can automatically switch between f/1.0 and f/2.0 apertures. The idea is that in low light, the larger aperture allows more light in, resulting in brighter, clearer images with finer details, such as license plates. Whereas in brighter conditions the camera can switch to the f/2.0 aperture to achieve a more balanced exposure and reduce the chance of blown highlight details.

As you'd expect from a flagship dash cam, the Z100 Master has built-in Wi-Fi 6 connectivity for fast downloading of video clips to your phone in the event of a collision, or there's a 3" IPS LCD display that allows you to review recordings on the camera itself. 4G connectivity enables you to stay in contact with your vehicle and receive alerts wherever you are, for additional peace of mind.

(Image credit: DDPAI)

GPS, BDS, GLONASS, Galileo, and QZSS satellite location tracking systems are supported for reliable location and route tracking, while a supercapacitor provides a short-term power back-up that ensures crucial video date is saved in the event of a sudden power outage. The Z100 Master is also capable of parking monitoring with an optional hardwire kit. Choose between 5fps time-lapse continuous recording, or a collision detection mode that wakes the camera only if movement is detected. Parking mode also features advanced battery protection so your vehicle's battery won't be fully drained by the camera's operation.

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Right now the DDPAI Z100 Master only seems to be available in Saudi Arabia, where it's priced at the equivalent of $480/£357. We look forward to more widespread availability soon.