Dash cams have become increasingly popular in recent years – but these in-car boxes can often look rather boxy or plain ugly. South Korean manufacturer Vueroid is promising to change this with the introduction of its H1 QHD, which is designed to look different from its rivals.

The key attraction is its 1.6in circular touchscreen – which is meant to give you a device that feels similar to using a smartwatch. This interactive monitor works in conjunction with voice control to make it easy to set up the dashcam and make you less reliant on the phone app. We are told that users can easily start, stop, and save a manual recording, turn audio recording on or off, and activate Wi-Fi using voice commands, all hands-free.

Another useful feature is the simple parking feature, which allows you to recording when the camera is stationary without draining the car's battery. This is achieved by plugging the camera into an external power bank via its USB-C socket while you are parked up. An optional hardwiring kit is available if you want more advanced parking options.

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The H1 QHD uses a 1/2.8in Sony IMX675 sensor with a 5 megapixel resolution, recording 2.5K (1440p) video. The lens of the front-facing camera gives a 120° view of the road in front of you. There is a built-in GPS to provide location data, a polarizing filter to minimize reflections from the windshiled, and a microSD card slot.

The unit measures 55 x 80 x 60mm and weighs 121g.

The Vueroid H1 QHD is now on sale for $167.99.

Check out our full guide to the best dash cams



