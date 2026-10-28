With its circular screen, this is probably the best-looking dash cam we have ever seen – and it is designed to operate like a smartwatch
Vueroid H1 QHD dashboard camera promises an easy ride with its voice-activated commands and simple circular touchscreen
Dash cams have become increasingly popular in recent years – but these in-car boxes can often look rather boxy or plain ugly. South Korean manufacturer Vueroid is promising to change this with the introduction of its H1 QHD, which is designed to look different from its rivals.
The key attraction is its 1.6in circular touchscreen – which is meant to give you a device that feels similar to using a smartwatch. This interactive monitor works in conjunction with voice control to make it easy to set up the dashcam and make you less reliant on the phone app. We are told that users can easily start, stop, and save a manual recording, turn audio recording on or off, and activate Wi-Fi using voice commands, all hands-free.
Another useful feature is the simple parking feature, which allows you to recording when the camera is stationary without draining the car's battery. This is achieved by plugging the camera into an external power bank via its USB-C socket while you are parked up. An optional hardwiring kit is available if you want more advanced parking options.
The H1 QHD uses a 1/2.8in Sony IMX675 sensor with a 5 megapixel resolution, recording 2.5K (1440p) video. The lens of the front-facing camera gives a 120° view of the road in front of you. There is a built-in GPS to provide location data, a polarizing filter to minimize reflections from the windshiled, and a microSD card slot.
The unit measures 55 x 80 x 60mm and weighs 121g.
The Vueroid H1 QHD is now on sale for $167.99.
Check out our full guide to the best dash cams
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Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
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