This compact camera is the "Best Professional Fixed Lens Camera" – it features a viewfinder and full-frame sensor but fits in almost any pocket

Featuring 61MP, this Sony's compact camera was honored for its tech & design

This compact camera somehow squeezes a 61MP full-frame sensor and a Zeiss 35mm f/2 lens into a body that's smaller than almost anything else on the market – DCW described it as the most compelling model on the market.

Launched in July 2025, almost 10 years after its predecessor, the Sony RX1R III was a long-awaited addition to Sony's premium compact camera lineup. It has since earned two major industry honors: Best Professional Fixed Lens Camera at the 2026 TIPA World Awards and recognition in the 2026 iF Design Award.

For photographers who want high-end image quality without carrying a full camera system, the RX1R III is almost perfect. But what makes it so popular – and what are the drawbacks?

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Why is the Sony RX1R III so popular?

Review insight: "The Sony RX1R III is the most compelling compact camera on the market" (Image credit: James Artaius)

The RX1R III features a 61MP Exmor R CMOS sensor paired with a Zeiss Sonnar T* 35mm f/2 lens – an optic that "enables you to take photos with unprecedented freedom," as IF Design Awards highlight.

The camera's design philosophy hits a nerve with photographers.

It's small, remarkably capable, has a viewfinder, and is built around a full-frame sensor – a format more commonly used in mirrorless cameras.

In the premium compact category, the Leica Q3 is one of its closest rivals.

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It's lighter than you expect (498 g), sharper than it has any right to be, and its 693-point autofocus system is, frankly, leagues ahead of most fixed-lens rivals.

That built-in electronic viewfinder is another important feature. Many photographers prefer composing images through a viewfinder rather than relying exclusively on the rear screen, yet it isn't a feature found on every compact camera.

What are the Sony RX1R III downsides?

Review insight : "The bottom line is, if you want the smallest and most powerful camera you can buy, this is the pound-for-pound champ." (Image credit: James Artaius)

You've heard the specs, and those certainly don't come with a budget-friendly price tag.

The RX1R III is available for $5,098 / £4,199. That puts it out of reach for many photographers, particularly those who aren't earning money from photography.

Its closest competitor, the Leica Q3, features a 60MP full-frame BSI CMOS sensor and a Summilux 28mm f/1.7 ASPH lens, priced at $7,350 / £5,650.

Also to mention, the RX1R III lacks in-body image stabilization (IBIS), although how much that matters depends on your shooting style.

If you want more resolution, the Fujifilm GFX100RF takes a different approach. It features a 102MP medium-format sensor and is the highest-resolution compact camera available to date.

Ultimately, the question is how much value photographers place on combining high resolution and full-frame image quality in a compact camera.

For those who prioritize portability without wanting to compromise on sensor resolution, the RX1R III offers an almost perfect combination of features.

For others, the same budget could buy a more versatile mirrorless camera and a selection of lenses, offering greater flexibility across different types of photography.

But in the end, that money won't buy the same combination of 61MP full-frame sensor, a Zeiss 35mm f/2 lens and built-in electronic viewfinder in a body as compact as the RX11R III is.

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