Flashback’s first screen-free digital camera went viral for looking – and feeling – like a disposable film camera. But the company’s newest screen-free camera has an entirely different inspiration: Half-frame film. The Flashback One75 is a screen-free camera built with brass accents, eight film-inspired presets, and even the option to shoot double exposures.

The Flashback One75 has a small OLED screen at the top that allows photographers to choose from one of eight film-inspired presets and adjust settings like turning the flash on and off. But the camera is "screen-free" in that there’s no way to view the photos on the camera itself, bringing some of the wait of film.

That same mini OLED also powers access to a new feature that allows the camera to shoot double exposures, layering two shots together into one.

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The One75 is inspired by half-frame film cameras from the 1970s. The sensor and viewfinder are oriented vertically rather than horizontally, as half-frame cameras fit two frames in the space a 35mm camera would fit one. The One75 shoots 13MP images – though the company did not share specifications like sensor size – and uses a built-in Xenon flash.

Where the FlashBack One35 V2 is meant to feel like a disposable film camera, the One75 uses an aluminum top plate and brass accents for a more high-end feel. The camera also has a tripod mount and a 25mm thread on the front of the lens to add accessories like filters and add-on lenses.

The One75’s mini OLED makes it possible to adjust settings without the app, but “developing” the photos is all done through the Flashback One app. Like with the earlier camera, the One75 shoots “rolls” of 27 photos. Then, those photos are “developed” in the Flashback app.

Users can use a 24-hour “developing” wait before seeing those photos, or photographers can use the digicam mode to access photos without the wait. The camera can also be plugged into a computer to transfer RAW files, rather than the JPEGs transferred through the mobile app.

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(Image credit: Flashback)

An update to the app will also allow photographers to create their own presets with adjustable sliders for halation, chromatic aberration, saturation, and exposure. The earlier One35 V2 camera will also be able to access custom presets with the beta version of the app. The app update will also allow users to “redevelop” an exsisting roll in another film preset.

(Image credit: Flashback)

The One75 is meant to sit alongside the earlier One35 V2 – it’s not a replacement for the earlier camera, which also has a 13MP resolution.

The Flashback One75 is available for pre-order directly from Flashback, retailing for $179 / £139.95 / AU$249.95 / CA$254.95. The company says that pre-orders will arrive before Christmas.

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