Apple makes sweeping changes to Mac computing range with first-ever touchscreen laptop, and new M6 versions of the iMac and MacBook Pro
Four new Mac computers in one week - with the arrival of four new MacBooks and the latest iMac all-in-one desktop
Apple has launched five new Mac computers – all of which will be of serious interest to video and photo editors.
The most exciting of these is undoubtedly the arrival of the much-anticipated Apple MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR Display – the first-ever Apple laptops with a touchscreen.
But there are also two new MacBooks and an iMac all-in-one desktop computer that use the new M6 chip, first used on the Mac Mini that was released earlier in the year.
Billing itself as "the world’s best pro laptop" the PROLED XDR Macbook uses tandem OLED technology to offer with up to 2000 nits peak HDR and SDR brightness, an industry-leading 10,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The new Touch facility is said to open up "a whole new dimension for pros to interact with their content, from manipulating 3D models to playing musical instruments onscreen".
The MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR will be available in both 14in and 16in versions with a choice of M5 Max or M5 Pro chips, with options of getting up to 16TB of onboard storage. Weighing 3 or 4lb, the two sizes of laptop provide upto 24 hours of battery life.
Prices start at $2,899 / £2899 for the 14in version and from $£4499 / £4499 for the 16in.
Two further MacBooks are being released with a non-touchscreen Liquid Retina XDR, the 14in version benefitting from the option of having newest generation of M6 processor. Prices will start at $1,999 / $1,999 for the 14in, whilst the 16in version (which will only be available with M5 Pro or M5 Max chips) will start at $2,999 / £2,999.
The newest version of the iMac will have an integrated 24in 4.5K Retina display and will be available in a choice of seven colors. The M6 chip claims to be up to 12x faster that the iMac M1 that was launched five years ago.
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The iMac M6 will go on sale from November 6 from $1,499 / £1,499.
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
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