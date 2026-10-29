The Hasselblad X2D II medium-format camera CAN record video! Here's proof
The X2D II was famously never able to capture video... until now
We love the Hasselblad X2D II 100C. In fact, we reckon it's the finest stills camera ever made. But the key word there is 'stills', as the X2D II cannot shoot video. Well, it turns out that's not completely true. A clever hacker that goes by the handle 'Cheese' has posted a short video to the Chinese site xiaohongshu.com showing an X2D II 100C capturing video.
The brief video description states that the hacker has developed a custom firmware for the camera that enables video capture, and aims to add raw, Open Gate recording in future. The video itself shows the capture and subsequent playback of a 6-second clip, as well as video record status indicators and capture controls coded into the camera's touchscreen interface. The result more closely resembles an original feature than a DIY hack.
But don't get too excited: this hack probably won't enable X2D II owners to capture video as though it was a factory-implemented feature. As Cheese points out in response to a comment, "An experimental function and a truly stable function are two different things...if you really want to do high-quality video rerecording, [the camera's] form factor will definitely need to be significantly changed" (auto translated from the original Chinese).
Though not specifically mentioned, it's highly likely that a major reason why Hasselblad never designed the X2D II 100C to record video was due to heat build-up. The camera already gets very toasty when shooting bursts of images over a prolonged period, so Open Gate raw video recording, though potentially possible, could well endanger the lifespan of key components. Even so, Cheese does say that the modded firmware will be available as open source after the code is perfected. I'd expect the firmware to include a record duration limit to help prevent destructive heat build-up.
So there you have it: the X2D II 100C can actually record video, but if I was an X2D II 100C owner, I wouldn't be risking my valuable camera by installing non-genuine firmware that has the potential to damage the camera's hardware.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Ben is the Imaging Labs manager, responsible for all the testing on Digital Camera World and across the entire photography portfolio at Future. Whether he's in the lab testing the sharpness of new lenses, the resolution of the latest image sensors, the zoom range of monster bridge cameras or even the latest camera phones, Ben is our go-to guy for technical insight. He's also the team's man-at-arms when it comes to camera bags, filters, memory cards, and all manner of camera accessories – his lab is a bit like the Batcave of photography! With years of experience trialling and testing kit, he's a human encyclopedia of benchmarks when it comes to recommending the best buys.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.