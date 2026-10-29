Sirui adds new range of autofocus full-frame lenses with the arrival of its Swift 20mm f/2.4 and 40mm f/2.2 primes
Compact and affordable, the two new autofocus lenses will be available in Sony, Fujifilm and L-mount mirrorless fittings when they go on sale in December
Best known for its affordable anamorphic lenses, Sirui is launching another range of more conventional autofocus lenses for mirrorless cameras. The Swift lens promises compact and affordable primes, and is being launched with both a 20mm f/2.4 and a 40mm f/2.2 which will go on sale before the end of the year.
The Swift 20mm F2.4 is described as an ultra-wide lens for landscapes, architecture, street photography and vlogging. Meanwhile the Swift 40mm F2.2 is touted as giving a natural angle of view for portraits, street scenes and everyday photography.
Weighing between 207g and 215 g, depending on lens and mount, the lenses are also described as being well-suited for APS-C mirrorless cameras as well as full-frame ones (hence why they will be available in Fujifilm X-mount).
The two lenses share the same outer shell, with a diameter of about 69.5 mm, a length of 60-62 mm, a 58 mm filter thread, and a nine-blade aperture. The 20mm has a minimum focus distance of 0.2m, whilst the 40mm will focus down to 0.4m.
The 20mm F2.4 is constructed from 11 elements in 9 groups, including two aspherical elements, two ED (extra-low dispersion) elements and two HRI (high refractive index) elements. The Swift 40mm F2.2 has 11 elements in 8 groups, with one aspherical element and two ED elements.
Each lens uses an STM stepping motor for autofocus, and has a clicked aperture ring, an AF/MF switch and a customizable Fn button for AF lock or other camera functions. A weather-resistant construction is designed to the lens against dust, stains and splashes.
The Sirui Swift 20mm f/2.4 and 40mm f/2.2 will retail for $149 / £129.90 each, and will be available in Sony FE, Fujifilm X, and L-mount options.
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Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
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