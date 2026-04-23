After the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III went viral on social media, stock of the popular camera became nearly impossible to find. But Canon recently announced a 30th anniversary edition – and one retailer in the UK currently has the hard-to-find camera listed as in stock.

At the time of this writing, Wex Photo currently lists the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II 30th anniversary edition as in stock. The special edition keeps all the same tech that photographers can’t seem to get enough of, including the one-inch sensor and 4.2x optical zoom.

But the special edition gives the trendy compact camera a refreshed look with a graphite-colored top cover, a diamond pattern on the lens ring, and a subtle anniversary logo.

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Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Canon) (Image credit: Canon) (Image credit: Canon) (Image credit: Canon) (Image credit: Canon)

The special edition comes in at a slightly higher price – £859 compared to the £819 of the original – but with the camera so hard to find in stock, that seems like a small price to pay. (In the US, where I am, the price difference is $400!) I’m guessing the camera’s in-stock availability won’t last long!

The camera celebrates the 30th anniversary of the PowerShot, a popular line of point-and-shoot cameras. While the smartphone briefly decimated the compact camera industry, social media trends have created a resurgence for the small camera format, which has made many models hard to find in stock.

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