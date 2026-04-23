The impossible-to-find Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III compact camera is finally in stock at this UK retailer – and it’s a rare special edition
Run! The hard-to-find Canon G7 X Mark III is in stock at Wex Photo in the 30th Anniversary Edition
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After the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III went viral on social media, stock of the popular camera became nearly impossible to find. But Canon recently announced a 30th anniversary edition – and one retailer in the UK currently has the hard-to-find camera listed as in stock.
At the time of this writing, Wex Photo currently lists the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II 30th anniversary edition as in stock. The special edition keeps all the same tech that photographers can’t seem to get enough of, including the one-inch sensor and 4.2x optical zoom.
But the special edition gives the trendy compact camera a refreshed look with a graphite-colored top cover, a diamond pattern on the lens ring, and a subtle anniversary logo.Article continues below
The special edition comes in at a slightly higher price – £859 compared to the £819 of the original – but with the camera so hard to find in stock, that seems like a small price to pay. (In the US, where I am, the price difference is $400!) I’m guessing the camera’s in-stock availability won’t last long!
The Canon G7 X Mark III's popularity has made the compact camera incredibly hard to find. The original version is still hard to find, but Wex Photo has the limited edition 30th anniversary model in stock for £40 more than the original.
The camera celebrates the 30th anniversary of the PowerShot, a popular line of point-and-shoot cameras. While the smartphone briefly decimated the compact camera industry, social media trends have created a resurgence for the small camera format, which has made many models hard to find in stock.
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With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
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