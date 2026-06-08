Lexar and AFA's new Elite Legend Series of storage devices, including Lexar Air Portable SSDs and

Serious pro photographers might be interested in the SL500 Portable SSD Elite Legends Series combines read speeds of up to 2000MB/s and write speeds of up to 1800MB/s

(Image credit: Lexar)

Looking for something lighter and prepared to compromise on the speed? Lexar also has you covered with the 512GB or 1TB Air series of the even more portable SSD, which transfers files over USB 3.2 at a slightly more sedate 400 MB/s.

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Lexar has also taken the opportunity to launch a co-branded

The problem for me, of course, as an Englishman, is that I'm not especially fond of the so-called talents of the Argentina Number 10 from forty years hence as celebrated by this design.

It is, of course, the famous Diego Maradona and so far as I'm concerned his most famous goal was the "Hand of God" goal scored in the 1986 World Cup in which England ended up losing to Argentina 2-1.

Not unreasonably, the idea of a goal assisted in its path by the hand – somewhat obvious from the video replay – isn't really something which impressed my fellow countrymen (and in 1986 it was only 20 years since England had last won a World Cup, so it didn't even seem impossible at the time).

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There are many photographers who might like this device, however.

Scottish football fans have long rejoiced in England's bad luck, for a start!