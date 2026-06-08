World Cup question: What new Lexar product will appeal to virtually no one in England – but potentially a lot of Scottish soccer fans?
Lexar developed the new soccer-themed Elite Legends Series, but I must admit that – despite my need for memory – something's putting me off 😡
Lexar and AFA's new Elite Legend Series of storage devices, including Lexar Air Portable SSDs and
Serious pro photographers might be interested in the SL500 Portable SSD Elite Legends Series combines read speeds of up to 2000MB/s and write speeds of up to 1800MB/s
Looking for something lighter and prepared to compromise on the speed? Lexar also has you covered with the 512GB or 1TB Air series of the even more portable SSD, which transfers files over USB 3.2 at a slightly more sedate 400 MB/s.
Lexar has also taken the opportunity to launch a co-branded
The problem for me, of course, as an Englishman, is that I'm not especially fond of the so-called talents of the Argentina Number 10 from forty years hence as celebrated by this design.
It is, of course, the famous Diego Maradona and so far as I'm concerned his most famous goal was the "Hand of God" goal scored in the 1986 World Cup in which England ended up losing to Argentina 2-1.
Not unreasonably, the idea of a goal assisted in its path by the hand – somewhat obvious from the video replay – isn't really something which impressed my fellow countrymen (and in 1986 it was only 20 years since England had last won a World Cup, so it didn't even seem impossible at the time).
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
There are many photographers who might like this device, however.
Scottish football fans have long rejoiced in England's bad luck, for a start!
With over 20 years of expertise as a tech journalist, Adam brings a wealth of knowledge across a vast number of product categories, including timelapse cameras, home security cameras, NVR cameras, photography books, webcams, 3D printers and 3D scanners, borescopes, radar detectors… and, above all, drones.
Adam is our resident expert on all aspects of camera drones and drone photography, from buying guides on the best choices for aerial photographers of all ability levels to the latest rules and regulations on piloting drones.
He is the author of a number of books including The Complete Guide to Drones, The Smart Smart Home Handbook, 101 Tips for DSLR Video and The Drone Pilot's Handbook.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.