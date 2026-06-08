No AI necessary: Viral in-camera creator Jordi Koaltic will share visual effects tricks in a free photography workshop on June 10
Viral content creator Jordi Koaltic will share insight into in-camera visual effects in a free workshop at Adorama and livestreamed on YouTube
Jordi Koaltic is known for eye-catching visual effects created in camera – but the viral content creator with millions of followers will soon share insight into striking visual effects in a free workshop in New York City and livestreamed online on June 10.
Jordi Koaltic – a collaboration between brothers Jordi and Arnau Puig – is a content creator and photographer team known for simple in-camera creative effects. The brothers share what the camera tricks look like behind the scenes, where they have amassed more than 20 million followers on TikTok and more than seven million followers on Instagram.
The upcoming workshop comes from a partnership between Jordi Koaltic and the US camera retailer Adorama. While Koaltic will collaborate on content, workshops, and podcasts throughout the year, the partnership kicks off with an in-person workshop at Adorama’s flagship store on June 10 from 5 to 6 PM.
A post shared by Jordi Koalitic 🐨📸 (@jordi.koalitic)
A photo posted by on
Photographers not local to New York can also learn from the viral creator as the event is livestreamed to Adorama’s YouTube channel.
The workshop, Jordi Koaltic Creative Portraits with Light & Motion, will cover how to create simple, repeatable visual effects using in-camera tricks rather than Photoshop or AI editing.
During the one-hour workshop, Koaltic will walk through two creative setups live: one for light painting portraits and one for using screens, glass, and other reflective surfaces to create in-camera effects. Adorama says the workshop is designed for creators who want to create “high-impact imagery without relying on heavy post production, CGI, or AI-generated visuals.”
The event is free, but those wishing to attend are welcome to reserve a spot and find more details on Eventbrite. The workshop will also be livestreamed on YouTube.
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
You may also like
These online photo classes are also free! Or, take a look at the photo contests to enter in June.
With more than a decade of experience writing about cameras and technology, Hillary K. Grigonis leads the US coverage for Digital Camera World. Her work has appeared in Business Insider, Digital Trends, Pocket-lint, Rangefinder, The Phoblographer, and more. Her wedding and portrait photography favors a journalistic style. She’s a former Nikon shooter and a current Fujifilm user, but has tested a wide range of cameras and lenses across multiple brands. Hillary is also a licensed drone pilot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.