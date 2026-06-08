Jordi Koaltic is known for eye-catching visual effects created in camera – but the viral content creator with millions of followers will soon share insight into striking visual effects in a free workshop in New York City and livestreamed online on June 10.

Jordi Koaltic – a collaboration between brothers Jordi and Arnau Puig – is a content creator and photographer team known for simple in-camera creative effects. The brothers share what the camera tricks look like behind the scenes, where they have amassed more than 20 million followers on TikTok and more than seven million followers on Instagram.

The upcoming workshop comes from a partnership between Jordi Koaltic and the US camera retailer Adorama. While Koaltic will collaborate on content, workshops, and podcasts throughout the year, the partnership kicks off with an in-person workshop at Adorama’s flagship store on June 10 from 5 to 6 PM.

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Photographers not local to New York can also learn from the viral creator as the event is livestreamed to Adorama’s YouTube channel.

The workshop, Jordi Koaltic Creative Portraits with Light & Motion, will cover how to create simple, repeatable visual effects using in-camera tricks rather than Photoshop or AI editing.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Jordi Koaltic) (Image credit: Jordi Koaltic) (Image credit: Jordi Koaltic) (Image credit: Jordi Koaltic) (Image credit: Jordi Koaltic)

During the one-hour workshop, Koaltic will walk through two creative setups live: one for light painting portraits and one for using screens, glass, and other reflective surfaces to create in-camera effects. Adorama says the workshop is designed for creators who want to create “high-impact imagery without relying on heavy post production, CGI, or AI-generated visuals.”

The event is free, but those wishing to attend are welcome to reserve a spot and find more details on Eventbrite. The workshop will also be livestreamed on YouTube.

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These online photo classes are also free! Or, take a look at the photo contests to enter in June.