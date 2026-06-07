This new portable SSD can be tracked if you lose it

We love a good portable SSD. They can provide a high-capacity and fast way to keep your images and videos mobile, and are often compatible with a variety of devices. There are plenty of options out there, so you need a pretty special product to stand out. The new Atom EX80 from Glyph looks like just that.

Read more: the best portable hard drives and SSDs

(Image credit: Glyph)

For starters, it's quick. Though it’s based around a USB4 interface like many other high-end portable SSDs, the EX80 uses the latest USB4 standard, which at 80Gbps is twice as fast as typical USB4 drives. This enables real-world transfer speeds of up to 7,000MB/s - enough speed to handle even 12K video with ease. In Glyph's own tests the EX80 was able to transfer 1TB of data in under 3 minutes, making it more than 3x faster than rival USB4 and Thunderbolt 5 SSDs. Glyph states that this is due to the EX80 being built for demanding, continuous file transfers, not just short bursts of peak speed that only looks good on spec sheets. In order to exploit the EX80's full speed potential, you will need a computer with the latest 80GB/s USB4 connectivity. Alternatively, the drive is compatible with Thunderbolt 5, which is also capable of 80GB/s. The drive will work with Thunderbolt 4 and 3 devices, though speed will be limited by their respective bus speeds.

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(Image credit: Glyph)

To cope with this level of sustained transfer speed, the EX80 is constructed with a solid aluminium core and outer shell, enabling effective heat dissipation without the need for noisy fan cooling. A soft composite bumper increases shock protection, helping the EX80 to qualify for MIL-Standard 810F shock, vibration, and dust resistance. Glyph also backs this up with its 3-2-1 warranty: three years of hardware coverage, including cables. Two years of Level-1 data recovery, and one year of advanced replacement.

(Image credit: Glyph)

What’s more, the EX80 doesn't just protect against hardware damage and data loss: it can even help you locate a lost or stolen drive. Thanks to built-in mobile device location tracking, it's possible to track and find the drive using native Apple and Android tracking software. Another handy feature is MagSafe compatibility with iPhones, or the magnetic mounting system will attach to any ferrous metal surface.

(Image credit: Glyph)

The Atom EX80 is available to pre-order, with availability expected from June 19th. Capacities include 1TB, 2TB, 4TB and 8TB, priced at $499.99/£393, $699.99/£550, $1099.99/£863 and $2199.99/£1726, respectively.

Pre-order now from B&H