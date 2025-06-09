Is this Kodak's next best-selling compact camera? Pixpro C1 makes bid for budget content creators with flip-up screen
After the huge success of the FZ55 and FZ45 compact cameras, Kodak's next killer point-and-shoot is all set for launch
Kodak is set to launch its latest Pixpro compact camera, following the huge success it has had with its FZ45 and FZ55 zoom cameras.
The new Pixpro C1 offers something very different, as makes do without a zoom lens, but instead offers a flip-up screen that's designed to appeal to vloggers and selfie shooters. Kodak describes the new camera as "vintage style meets modern tech".
The C1 uses a 13-megapixel 1/3in BSI CMOS sensor - that's even smaller than the 1/2.3in sensor used by the FZ55 and FZ45. The fixed 3.8mm f/2 wide-angle lens offers a field of view that is equivalent to a traditional 26mm.
The 2.8in TFT 230k-pixel screen can tilt up through 180°, so can be in view whether you are in front of or behind the camera. Video resolution offered is up to 1080P, with a choice of 30 or 60fps frame rates.
The camera is powered by a built-in non-removable lithium ion battery, which is charged by a USB-C port (a new feature for the Pixpro range)
The Pixpro C1 is scheduled to go on sale from July for a cost of $99.99 / £79.99, in a choice of black, brown or cream colors. We'll bring you a full review as soon as we can get hold of one to test.
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Sony A7 IV, alongside his old Nikon D800 and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He is the author of a number of books including The Book of Digital Photography, which has been translated into a dozen different languages.
In addition to his expertise in photography and videomaking, he has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
