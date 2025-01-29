Sony Burano cinema camera gets major upgrade with new features in upcoming firmware update

Sony's latest cinema camera, the Burano, has garnered attention in the filmmaking world for its high-end video performance in a compact, versatile body. With a major firmware update slated for release this March, Sony is building on user feedback to introduce new features that will enhance the Burano's capabilities and reinforce its position as one of the top cinema cameras on the market.

In November 2024, Sony revealed a roadmap for firmware updates across its cinema camera range, including the FX3, FX30, FX6, Venice 2, and Burano. Now, further details of the Burano’s 2.0 update have emerged, promising even more features on top of those previously announced. Key additions include new recording formats, a 1.8x de-squeeze option, and significant monitoring improvements.

One of the standout features of the March update is the introduction of new recording formats. The Burano will gain a 3.8K Full Frame crop, enabling filmmakers to capture almost the entire sensor and shoot at up to 120 fps. In 1.9K mode, users can push the frame rate to 240fps, offering greater flexibility for fast-paced shoots.

Additionally, Sony has now confirmed several more recording options, including:

• 24.00 fps to X-OCN 16:9 imager modes

• Full Frame 3.8K 16:9 Mode up to 120 fps (XAVC and X-OCN)

• Super 35 4.3K 4:3 Mode (for anamorphic lenses) up to 60 fps (X-OCN only)

• Super 35 1.9K 16:9 Mode up to 240 fps (XAVC only)

The Sony Burano (Image credit: Sony)

The 2.0 update will also introduce a 1.8x de-squeeze setting, allowing for more precise anamorphic lens use. For those shooting high-frame-rate content, new S&Q modes will offer a range of frame rates, including up to 66, 72, 75, 88, 90, 96, and 110 fps. Proxy recording will also be added for 24.00 fps formats, streamlining workflows for post-production.

Beyond recording capabilities, the Burano 2.0 firmware update brings enhancements to monitoring, metadata, and image output. Notable improvements include enhanced image output for S-Log3 and 3D LUTs, along with boosted autofocus performance at frame rates of 23.98, 24, 25, and 29.97 fps.

Other significant updates include new tools for live events and multi-camera setups, advanced exposure tools, and improved remote camera control.

With the Sony Burano 2.0 firmware update, Sony is not just enhancing performance but also improving ease of use for filmmakers, demonstrating the company's commitment to listening to user feedback – making it an even more powerful tool for professional filmmakers.

The update is expected to be available in March 2025 and can be downloaded directly to the camera via Mac or PC.

