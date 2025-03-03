Fujifilm shows off the GFX Eterna at CP+ and provides more details on the dedicated filmmaking camera

Fujifilm’s GFX Eterna has officially taken center stage at CP+ 2025, with the company revealing a working sample of its first dedicated filmmaking camera.

This development marks a significant milestone since the initial announcement of a mock-up late last year. While no specific price has been confirmed, in a new interview with CineD, Fujifilm has stated that the camera will be available later this year, and the goal is to make it accessible not only for rental houses but also for filmmakers who want to own it.

Given that the GFX Eterna shares much of its internal tech with the GFX 100 II, it's likely to fall within a similar price range. However, Fujifilm is aiming to make this camera available at a price point that appeals to a wider market, marking a new step in the company’s expansion into filmmaking tools.

FUJIFILM GFX ETERNA Development Update – Open Gate and Dual ISO Disclosed - YouTube Watch On

Above: CineD's interview with the Fujfilm GFX Eterna developers

The GFX Eterna stands apart from the GFX 100 II with its dedicated filmmaking features, focusing heavily on usability and filmmaking-specific specifications. Fujifilm has developed the camera with flexibility in mind, adding the ability to shoot in 4:3 open gate, in addition to the traditional 16:9 format, using the entire sensor. This enhancement provides filmmakers with more creative options, particularly for those seeking a more cinematic framing for their shots. The dual base ISO of ISO 800 and ISO 3200 ensures that the camera performs well in a variety of lighting conditions, offering filmmakers flexibility and control in dynamic range.

One of the most noteworthy updates from Fujifilm is the rolling shutter performance, a concern for many after the initial announcement. The company has worked to ensure that the GFX Eterna minimizes the issues typically associated with rolling shutter, a common problem for filmmakers when shooting fast-moving subjects.

Rolling shutter performance will depend on the shooting mode, with the 4K 16:9 mode ensuring a 15ms minimum rolling shutter speed. Fujifilm’s commitment to eliminating rolling shutter issues during filming is a key highlight, setting the Eterna apart from other filmmaking cameras in its class.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Fujifilm GFX Eterna Monitor (Image credit: CineD)

In addition to the camera, Fujifilm has developed a new monitor specifically designed for the GFX Eterna. This exciting 5-inch touchscreen monitor will be included in the camera package, offering filmmakers an intuitive way to view footage and adjust settings. Built by Fujifilm, rather than a third-party manufacturer, the monitor reflects the company’s focus on providing an integrated filmmaking solution.

There has been considerable interest in a viewfinder, and Fujifilm acknowledges this demand. The company is exploring how best to respond, but for now, the monitor serves as the primary tool for previewing footage and adjusting camera settings on set.

As Fujifilm works to finalize the GFX Eterna, more detailed specifications will be revealed at NAB 2025. This upcoming event will likely offer a closer look at the full capabilities of the camera, including performance metrics and potential workflow integrations for filmmakers.

For now, however, reading between the lines, Fujifilm is positioning the GFX Eterna as the first in a new family of cinema cameras, with plans to expand the lineup in the future. However, the company is taking a cautious approach, ensuring that the Eterna meets the needs of the market before expanding further.

With the GFX Eterna, Fujifilm is making a bold statement in the filmmaking world, offering a unique combination of medium-format image quality, cinematic features, and user-friendly design. While filmmakers will have to wait until later this year for official release details, the camera is already making waves with its dual base ISO, 4:3 open gate support, and newly developed monitor.

you might also like

Check out our guides to the best Fujifilm cameras and the best cameras for filmmaking.