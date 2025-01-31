Blackmagic introduces a stripped-down budget version of its blockbuster 12K cinema camera

Blackmagic Design has unveiled the URSA Cine 12K LF Body, a stripped-down version of its high-end URSA Cine 12K camera, designed to provide more flexibility for filmmakers and rental houses. By removing bundled accessories, the new body-only model offers a more affordable option without sacrificing the cinema camera’s core features and, most importantly, performance.

The URSA Cine 12K LF Body retains Blackmagic’s cutting-edge full-frame 12K sensor, which supports in-sensor scaling for shooting in 12K, 8K, or 4K across the entire sensor area. This enables cinematographers the ability to tailor their resolution based on project requirements, whether capturing high-resolution blockbusters in 12K or shooting documentaries in 8K or 4K.

Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K body only (Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

While the original URSA Cine 12K comes as a full kit, the LF Body version enables professionals to rig the camera to their exact specifications, using their own accessories. The model excludes components such as shoulder mounts, handles, battery plates, power supply, and the 8TB media module, enabling users to purchase only the items they need. This is a fantastic money-saving option for established filmmakers, as most of these tools are already in the kit bag.

However, the camera does come equipped with a new dual-slot CFexpress media module, offering high-speed recording with widely available CFexpress cards. It also ships with an EF lens mount as standard, with PL and LPL mounts available separately for those using different lens systems.

Blackmagic Design URSA Cine 12K LF with accessories (Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

Despite its reduced accessory package, the URSA Cine 12K LF Body delivers the same professional-grade performance as its full-kit counterpart. With 16 stops of dynamic range, high-performance color science, and Blackmagic RAW recording, the camera is engineered for high-end film production, VFX work, and immersive large-format cinematography.

Blackmagic Design CEO Grant Petty highlighted that many filmmakers wanted a body-only version of the URSA Cine 12K, particularly those who already own high-end accessories.

By introducing this model at a competitive price of $6,995, Blackmagic is making its large-format 12K technology more accessible to both burgeoning and experienced professionals while maintaining the highest image quality standards.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

To put this in a little more perspective the Blackmagic Design URSA Cine 12K LF Camera with EVF Kit is currently listed on B&H Photo for $16,495, so the body-only model offers a significant discount for those who already have the equipment and don't require the full kit.

The Blackmagic URSA Cine 12K LF Body is now available for purchase.

You might also like

Check out our articles on the Blackmagic URSA cine 12K LF gaining Netflix-approved status and Arri also introducing a lower-cost cinema camera model.