Another Blackmagic Cinema camera gets the Netflix seal of approval

Released in late 2024, the Blackmagic Design Ursa Cine 12K LF was introduced as the "world's most advanced digital film camera."

Designed to push the boundaries of digital filmmaking, the camera features cutting-edge technology tailored for seamless integration into modern post-production workflows. Now, this innovation has been recognized by the industry as the Ursa Cine 12K LF joins the prestigious list of Netflix-approved cameras.

(Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

Netflix, renowned for its premium streaming platform and high-quality original content, sets rigorous standards for the equipment used to produce its programming. To ensure consistent excellence in its visual storytelling, the company maintains a strict list of approved cameras, requiring at least 90% of a project’s final runtime to be shot on these systems. Meeting these demanding criteria signifies a camera's ability to deliver exceptional performance in areas like dynamic range, resolution, codec quality, and workflow compatibility.

Earlier today, Blackmagic Design announced that the Ursa Cine 12K LF had achieved this coveted status. In a LinkedIn post, the brand stated, "Today we announced that Blackmagic Ursa Cine 12K LF digital film camera has been added to the Netflix Approved Camera List. Officially titled 'Cameras and Image Capture: Requirements and Best Practices,' the list highlights the capture requirements necessary to be qualified as an approved camera by the streamer, including dynamic range, resolution, codec, workflow compatibility, and more. Netflix requires 90% of a program’s final total runtime to be captured on approved cameras. The list already includes the Blackmagic Design Ursa Mini Pro 4.6K G2 and Blackmagic Ursa Mini Pro 12K OLPF among its approved systems."

(Image credit: Blackmagic Design)

The Ursa Cine 12K LF's inclusion is a testament to its exceptional design and performance. The camera features a newly developed sensor that elevates image quality across all resolutions, from 4K to 12K. Larger photo sites on this sensor deliver an impressive 16 stops of dynamic range, enabling superior adaptability in diverse lighting conditions. In addition, its unique RGBW architecture offers equal amounts of red, green, and blue pixels, resulting in rich colors, exceptional clarity, and unmatched flexibility.

What further distinguishes the Ursa Cine 12K LF is its seamless workflow integration, which enhances every stage of production – pre, during, and post. This streamlined ecosystem, combined with Blackmagic Design's advanced technologies, positions the camera as a favorite among filmmakers seeking the best tools for cinematic storytelling.

You might also like

Check out our guides to the best cinema cameras and the best cameras for filmmaking.