New Arri Alexa 35 Base camera makes Hollywood filmmaking $30K more affordable!

Arri has long been synonymous with the best in cinema technology, and its cameras are the gold standard in Hollywood and beyond. The Arri Alexa 35, released in 2022, took the mantle from the beloved Alexa Mini, offering stunning image quality, cutting-edge video technology, and a remarkable dynamic range. Now, Arri is taking a bold step to make its iconic Alexa 35 even more accessible to filmmakers with the introduction of the new Alexa 35 Base model.

When it comes to high-end cinema cameras, premium products come with premium price tags. It’s no secret that the cost of top-tier cameras can be a serious barrier for many filmmakers, but Arri’s latest move changes that equation. By offering a lower-cost base model with an innovative licensing system, filmmakers can now step into the Arri Alexa 35 world reducing the upfront cost – and only pay for the features they need when they need them.

The idea behind the new Base model is simple but brilliant – reduce the initial cost while offering flexibility to unlock advanced features as necessary. The Alexa 35 Base model retains the industry-leading Super 35 sensor, delivering 17 stops of dynamic range, Reveal Color Science, and the signature Arri image quality that professionals swear by.

ARRI Alexa 35 Base model with new blue jog wheel (Image credit: ARRI)

In terms of hardware, the Base model is virtually identical to the Premium model, with just a small blue jog wheel to help identify it on sets and in rental houses. It’s the same powerhouse camera, but now with the ability to customize your experience and pay only for what you actually need.

For many users, the Base model’s core features will be more than enough. You’ll get ProRes recording up to 60fps in 4K, Arri Look File support (CDL and 3D LUT), and Enhanced Sensitivity (ES) modes up to EI 6400. Plus, you’ll have three independent 10-bit monitoring outputs in both SDR and HDR color spaces. This robust set of features ensures you’re not sacrificing quality in the name of affordability.

Arri’s new licensing system is where things get really exciting. Instead of paying for a bunch of features you might never use, you can now unlock specific functionalities as and when you need them. Whether you’re working on a high-frame-rate shoot or need the versatility of uncompressed ARRIRAW recording, Arri’s licensing model lets you purchase features on a job-to-job basis.

The five available licenses include: 120 fps for high frame rates, ARRIRAW for uncompressed recording, Open Gate/Anamorphic for full 4.6K sensor usage and anamorphic modes, Pre-record for up to 20 seconds of buffered recording before hitting the record button, Look for Arri Textures, Look Library, and Custom Color Management.

Each of these can be added for a set duration of 7 days, 30 days, 1 year, or permanently, giving you full control over your costs. If you decide to add all five licenses, you’ll essentially have the full Alexa 35 Premium feature set, but only pay for what you use, when you use it.

(Image credit: ARRI)

Arri’s streamlined purchasing process makes acquiring these licenses easy, and they’ve also revamped their online store for a smoother experience. Plus, there are eight different set options to choose from, grouped into Base Entry Sets, Base Operator Sets, and Base Production Sets. The Entry Sets are the most affordable, giving you a lightweight, ready-to-shoot package at a price point that’s comparable to the original Alexa Mini.

The Arri Alexa 35 Base model offers a more accessible route to industry-leading image quality. This camera is designed to grow with you, whether you’re a small indie production or a larger operation that needs more advanced features down the line.

Starting at $54,590, the Alexa 35 Base model isn’t exactly cheap, but it represents a significant price drop from the Premium model, which currently costs around $81,680. The savings, combined with the ability to pay for licenses only when needed, make this a game-changer for professional filmmakers looking to harness Arri’s legendary quality without breaking the bank.

The Alexa 35 Base model launches on February 3, 2025, with shipping expected toward the end of February.

