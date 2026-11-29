The camera industry is facing some existential challenges right now. According to official reports from those reliably monitoring data, including CIPA in Japan, shipments are down pretty much across the board for the period January to September 2026. With the exception, of course, of compact cameras.

At the same time, manufacturing costs are rising – not just because utility prices are up, but also due to the disruption of war in the Middle East. There’s a memory shortage, too, with the finger of blame being pointed squarely at those memory-hungry AI data centers.

The photo trade’s solution? Raise the prices of the cameras that we are buying. Canon has admitted that it’ll be doing that from 2027 if components still cost it more – and it’s not the only one. Prices have increased across the camera industry an average of 10% since the start of this year.

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And yet, unless we’re talking cheap digicams based on decades-old tech, buying a brand new camera is already a major investment, with very little to be found for less than $1,000 / £1,000.

Panasonic’s latest Lumix L10 compact currently retails for $1,499 / £1,299. And okay, it has a premium look and feel. But even a point-and-shoot camera like the Lumix TZ300/ ZS300 will set me back $899 / £869.

Why? Because since smartphones decimated compact sales ten to fifteen years ago, all the major players pivoted to almost exclusively producing high-end, high(ish) margin models that would appeal to photo enthusiasts and professionals.

(Image credit: CIPA)

But I’m now worried that raising prices because there are fewer of the essential components required to make cameras – and therefore, due to rules of supply and demand, what is available costs more – could see the industry trapped in a doom loop.

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Raise prices to cover increased costs and there’s a very real danger of causing a further decrease in already falling sales and shipments, as people question themselves even harder over whether they can justify the purchase.

So now you’re selling even fewer cameras and, as a result, you start manufacturing less. This means that you must once again increase the individual cost per unit, because you’re no longer enjoying the economies of scale you did before.

So, yes, pretty soon as a company, you’re trapped in a doom loop that’s hard, if not impossible, to break out of.

I can’t pretend to have the answers. But, of course, I wonder if the short-term pain of cost absorption by our favorite camera companies, rather than passing the hikes onto consumers, may result in longer-term gain for them.

Or, alternatively, why not pivot to making more of the cameras that consumers actively want? At present that’s fixed-lens compacts, or handheld vlogging devices, rather than the full-frame interchangeable lens cameras that have been the pride of the industry for the past two decades.

Ultimately, I think what’s required by the major camera companies is a change of mindset – not just a change of price.

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For more of the kind of cameras that Gavin loves, take a look at the best digicams and the best keychain cameras.